Rockers' Defense Shines in Win Over the Rafters

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' Lukas Torres on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' Lukas Torres on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-16) got back in the win column tonight with a 6-0 win against the Rafters (13-15). Green Bay has now taken all three of the meetings with Wisconsin Rapids, and the two teams meet once again tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35 p.m.

In tonight's effort, the Rockers completely neutralized the Rafters offense, which entered the day top-10 league wide in batting average, runs, and home runs. Wisconsin Rapids finished with just three hits in total, and was shutout for the first time this season.

Leading the charge for Green Bay's dominant defense was right-handed pitcher Henry Chabot (Chapman). In his first start of the summer, the sophomore tied his season-bests with five innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Chabot only allowed one hit, too.

Since giving up five runs in his first two innings of the year, Chabot has only given up four scores over his last 22 frames. The Arizona native also brought his strikeout number on the summer up to 31, which is a top-10 mark in the entire league.

But it wasn't just Chabot that showed out on the bump for the Rockers. Michael Riley (Grand Valley State) tossed the final four innings for Green Bay, only allowing a pair of hits in that time while striking out three. The reliever earned two of those punch outs against the last two batters of the game to close out the win in style.

With the defense holding the Rafters to zero, the Rockers could have won if they hadn't scored after the second inning. In the bottom frame, Green Bay scored on a sacrifice-hit from Matteo Matthews (Wagner) that brought in Sam Miller (Columbia).

The Rockers didn't stop there, though. With a boost from a four-run bottom of the fourth - led by a two-RBI double from Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) - Green Bay extended its lead to five. Then in the eighth, Lukas Torres (Wagner) hit a solo-shot for good measure.

With the dominant win, the Rockers are now 3-0 against the Rafters this summer and can continue that success when the two meet again tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

Gates for the clash open at 5:30, and from then through the end of the third inning, Nicki Sims will be playing live music. Tomorrow's tilt also marks Youth Sports Night, which takes place every Wednesday the Rockers play at home. If any child wears their youth jersey (from any sport) to Capital Credit Union Park, they will receive a free outfield box seat ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.