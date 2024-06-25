Offense Can't Bounce Back After a Rough Top Fifth
June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose Game One of the two-game series against the Madison Mallards, 7-4, in front of 1,397 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Pit Spitters bats took flight first in the bottom of the second inning with a Brett Rozman leadoff single and an Aaron Piasecki walk. Daniel Jackson grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Following a walk drawn by Carter Hain, Michael Tchavdarov was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Chang walked, allowing Jackson to score making it 2-0. Ethan Guerra ended the rally for the Pit Spitters with a sacrifice flyout scoring Hain to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. In the top of the fifth inning, Connor Capece singled to center, following by another single by Agustin Gutierrez. Charlie Marion singled to right field scoring Capece to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 3-1. Jake Munroe hit an infield single to load the bases. Korbyn Dickerson drew a walk scoring Gutierrez to make it a 3-2 game. Marion and Munroe scored on an error committed by Guerra at third baseto give the Mallards a 4-3 lead. Frankie Carney capped off the inning with a single to center field scoring Dickerson making it 5-3. The Pit Spitters were able to set themselves up nicely in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to right field from Piasecki and a single by Jackson. Hain grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Piasecki to cut into the Mallards lead 5-4. Gutierrez walked to lead off the top of the ninth for the Mallards and then instantly came around and scored with a single to center field by Shai Robinson, extending the Mallards lead to 6-4. Munroe grounded out to short, but Robinson scored from second base, giving the game its final score of 7-4.
The Pit Spitters drop to 13-15 on the season, while the Mallards improve to 19-8. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer threw four innings of scoreless ball allowing four hits and striking out two. Kellen Roberts gave up two runs on four hits, allowing a walk and earning the loss. Trent Reed threw three and a third innings of scoreless relief giving up two hits. Charlie Wolf gave up two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out one.
The Pit Spitters will play the final game of the home stand tomorrow night against the Mallards, and its Hockey Night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.
