Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Behind Strong Performance from Ethan Cole

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Ethan Cole in action

Mequon, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders secured their third consecutive victory with a strong performance from starter RHP Ethan Cole (Augustana), leading to an 11-6 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park in Mequon on Monday. The Dock Spiders, who have now won four straight games, improved their season record to 10-17.

The Dock Spiders began their scoring in the third inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, a ground ball hit by Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) to shortstop Jack Counsell (Michigan) brought in two runs due to an error, giving the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead.

Lakeshore cut into the lead in the fourth inning. After a double by Brady Counsell (Kansas), Gene Trujillo (New Mexico) singled home Counsell, narrowing the score to 2-1.

In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead. Two passed balls allowed Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) and Parker Knoll (Lawrence) to score, making it 4-1.

The sixth inning saw an offensive explosion from the Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac sent nine batters to the plate and scored six runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Drew Barragan and a three-run home run to center field by Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) in his first game with the team, pushing the lead to 10-1.

Ethan Cole exited the game after his solid start, pitching five innings and giving up only three hits and two runs and struck out seven batters. LHP David Dean (Oklahoma) took over in the sixth inning and allowed two runs, bringing the score to 10-3.

In the eighth inning, Drew Barragan added a solo home run to left field, his third of the season, increasing the lead to 11-3. The Chinooks responded in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run home run by Brady Counsell, his first of the season, but could not get any closer, ending the game with a final score of 11-6.

The Dock Spiders will have Tuesday and Wednesday off before heading to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. After their break, the Dock Spiders will play 27 games in 25 consecutive days leading up to the All-Star Break.

