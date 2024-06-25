Rockers Host Rafters for the Second Series of the Summer

Mateo Matthews of the Green Bay Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (11-16) and Rafters (13-14) square off at Capital Credit Union Park tonight at 6:35 p.m. in their third meeting of the season. Green Bay took the first two games on June 11 and June 12.

Both of these squads enter this evening's matchup on the heels of back-to-back losses in their respective road series. The Rockers dropped a pair of games at Wausau this weekend, while the Rafters lost two at Waterloo.

In their series against the Woodchucks, the Rockers got two big-time performances from first baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner). The returning champion from last year's squad went 3-for-5 at the plate in his two games played, hitting for a pair of doubles as well. Matthews also drew four walks over the pair of games against Wausau, and now leads Green Bay with a .441 on-base percentage.

With Matthews leading the way, the Rockers put up 21 hits over the weekend, so they will aim to carry over that prolific hitting to tonight's tilt with the Rafters.

As for the Green Bay defense, it will be led by starting pitcher Henry Chabot (Chapman) tonight. Another returner from last year's title team, the righty is second on the Rockers with 24 strikeouts and 19.1 innings pitched.

Chabot has yet to start a game this season, but in his last two relief appearances he's tossed nearly 10 frames. During those stints, the Arizona native has struck out a dozen batters while walking just two. Chabot also pitched in both games against the Rafters earlier this season, fanning three hitters across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Gates for tonight's contest open at 5:30 p.m., and Olivia Maro will be performing live from then until the end of the third inning. It's also Toppers Pizza two-for-one Tuesday, which means all reserved tickets in the main seating bowl will be two for the price of one.

Additionally, this evening's game marks Salute to Public Service Night. To celebrate, there is an $11 ticket and hat special for all public service members who choose to attend.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

