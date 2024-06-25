Woodchucks Pick up Sixth Loss

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Woodchucks fall in game one of the away series to the Chinooks, 7-9. It is just their sixth loss of the season.

The Chucks got to work early, as they scored two runs in the top of the first. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) reached base on a single, bringing Max Galvin (Miami) to the plate. Galvin launched one to right field to take the lead 2-0, tying with Drew Berkland for four home runs on the season.

Tyler Smith (South Alabama) went a full 5.0 Innings pitcher, striking out three and holding the Chinooks scoreless in three innings.

The Woodchucks brought the lead to 3-0 in the second, when Jake Berkland (Mankato State) brought home Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi) from third. Smith-Johnson reached third on the Woodchucks' very first triple of the season.

The Woodchucks would put four runs to blow the game open in the top of the fourth. Christian Smith-Johnson would come home on an error, which brought the Chucks' lead to 4-2. Drew Berkland hit for a double which drove home two to bring the score to 6-2. After loading the bases, Jacob Haley (South Alabama) reached on a hit-by-pitch to bring home Max Galvin to increase the lead to 7-2.

The Woodchucks would be unable to hold the lead, and brought in Caleb White (Georgia Southern) to keep the score close. White struck out three and allowed just one hit across 2.0 innings. The Chucks weren't able to close the gap in the top of the ninth, and fell to the Chinooks 7-9.

The Chucks will stay in Mequon to play game two of the away series before traveling to Eau Claire to play game one of a home-and-home. The Chucks will be back at Athletic Park on Friday, June 28th, for the first Fireworks Friday of the season. First pitch for that game is at 6:35pm.

