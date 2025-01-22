Washington Spirit Announces Initial 2025 Roster and Preseason Schedule
January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released its initial 2025 preseason roster, the club announced today. The current roster features four goalkeepers, seven defenders, ten midfielders and six forwards.
"Returning from the short but busy offseason, we're excited about the strength of our 2025 roster," said President of Soccer Operation/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "Our upcoming preseason training camp will be an important first step to building off last year's success."
Initial 2025 Washington Spirit Preseason Roster
Goalkeepers (4): Lyza Bosselmann (SEI), Kaylie Collins, Aubrey Kingsbury, Sandy MacIver (INTL, NYR)
Defenders (7): Tamara Bolt (INTL), Gabby Carle, Casey Krueger, Tara McKeown, Paige Metayer, Esme Morgan (INTL), Kate Wiesner
Midfielders (10): Deborah Abiodun (INTL), Croix Bethune (SEI), Courtney Brown, Hal Hershfelt, Narumi Miura (INTL), Makenna Morris, Chloe Ricketts (U18), Leicy Santos (INTL), Heather Stainbrook, Andi Sullivan (SEI)
Forwards (6): Emma Gaines-Ramos (SEI, NYR), Ashley Hatch, Rosemonde Kouassi (INTL), Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman, Ouleye Sarr (INTL, SEI)
Key: INTL (international), U18 (under-18), SEI (season-ending injury), NYR (not yet reported to camp)
This year's team reports to training camp this week, completing annual medical and fitness testing at the club's training facility in Leesburg. The team will travel for early preseason training at IMG Academy in Florida next week before returning to the DC area in early February. Five players enter preseason on the season-ending injury (SEI) list but all are eligible to return to the active roster in 2025 whenever they are deemed fit. Among those is forward Ouleye Sarr, whose international roster slot will not count against the Spirit's allotment until she returns from the SEI list.
2025 Washington Spirit Preseason Schedule
January 20-25: Team reports to preseason training camp, medical and fitness testing
January 26-February 7: Training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida
February 8-16: In-market team training in the DC area
February 17-26: Training in Tampa, Florida area
February 27-March 5: In-market team training in the DC area
March 7: 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in Orlando
The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.
