Bay FC Announces 2025 NWSL Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco, Calif. - Bay FC, the women's professional soccer franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today the club's full 26-game, 2025 regular-season schedule, including national broadcast details and kickoff times. Bay FC will open the season on the road Saturday, March 15, facing off against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will return home the following Saturday, March 22, to host Racing Louisville FC in its home opener at PayPal Park in San Jose.

View Bay FC's Full 2025 schedule below or at BayFC.com.

The 2025 NWSL season will feature a balanced 26-match schedule played over 26 weeks, with each club playing 13 matches at home and 13 matches away. At the mid-way point of the regular season, play will pause for a CBA-mandated break from June 23-29 and during the month of July while confederation competitions (UEFA Women's EURO, Copa America Femenina, etc.) are staged. During this break from the regular season, NWSL clubs will have flexibility to compete in matches against other professional women's teams, including international opponents, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players. The schedule will avoid staging NWSL matches during FIFA windows to allow the league's top players to compete for both club and country.

Throughout the campaign, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions, including cultural and heritage theme nights to honor its fans and the diversity of the Bay Area. The club will celebrate its home opener presented by Sutter Health (March 22), Women's Empowerment presented by Invisalign (April 13), Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Night presented by PNC Bank (May 17), Pride (June 7), Juneteenth (June 13), Latino Heritage presented by Visa (Sep. 21), and Fan Appreciation (Oct. 17). Club partner Trader Joe's will serve as presenting partner of the Aug. 2 match vs. Houston Dash. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Bay FC matches will feature on national broadcast platforms several times throughout the season. March 28 will see the club face off with 2024 finalist Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Prime Video, a rematch of last season's quarterfinal. April 13 the club will host the Chicago Stars on ESPN2. Other top national broadcasts on the club's schedule include a Friday night affair June 13 vs. defending champion Orlando Pride at PayPal Park, Aug.10 vs. Chicago and Aug. 23 vs. Washington on CBS, a Sunday night contest vs. Gotham FC on ESPN2 Sep. 21, and the season's penultimate regular season match vs. North Carolina Courage on Prime Video Oct. 17. The club's remaining matches will be broadcast nationally on ION, CBS Sports Network and NWSL+, the league's domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The regular season concludes with every team in action Sunday, Nov. 2 as final playoff positions are decided. The postseason is set to begin with the quarterfinal round Nov. 7-9 and continue through the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Nov. 22. As part of the league's expanded playoff format introduced in 2024, eight clubs will qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase atBayFC.com. Fans can also follow@wearebayfcon social channels for more exciting announcements to come.Information on single-match ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

Schedule Breakdown:

Matches by Month: March (3), April (3), May (4), June (3), August (4), September (5), October (3), November (1)

Home Matches by Month: March (1), April (2), May (1), June (2), August (3), September (3), October (1), November (0)

Away Matches by Month: March (2), April (1), May (3), June (1), August (1), September (2), October (2), November (1)

Longest homestand: Two matches - June 7 vs. Portland, June 13 vs. Orlando

August 16 vs. San Diego, August 23 vs. Washington

September 21 vs. Gotham FC, September 27 vs. Utah

Longest road stretch: Two matches - May 4 @ San Diego, May 11 @ Kansas City

October 4 @ Portland, October 10 @ Seattle

2025 Bay FC Schedule

All matches are Pacific time and subject to change

WEEK DATE OPPONENT BROADCAST KICKOFF TIME (PT)

1 Saturday, Mar. 15 @ Utah Royals ION 4:30 PM

2 Saturday, March 22 Racing Louisville ION 7:00 PM

3 Friday, March 28 @ Washington Spirit Prime Video 5:00 PM

4 Sunday, April 13 Chicago Stars ESPN 2 4:00 PM

5 Saturday, April 19 @ NC Courage NWSL / NBC Sports Bay Area + 4:00 PM

6 Saturday, April 26 Seattle Reign ION 7:00 PM

7 Sunday, May 4 @ San Diego Wave NWSL / P+ / NBC Sports Bay Area 5:00 PM

8 Sunday, May 11 @ Kansas City Current ESPN 10:00 AM

9 Saturday, May 17 Angel City FC ION 7:00 PM

10 Saturday, May 24 @ Houston Dash NWSL / P+ / NBC Sports Bay Area 2:00 PM

11 Saturday, June 7 Portland Thorns ION 4:30 PM

12 Friday, June 13 Orlando Pride Prime Video 7:00 PM

13 Saturday, June 21 @ Gotham FC ION 4:30 PM

14 Saturday, August 2 Houston Dash ION 7:00 PM

15 Sunday, August 10 @ Chicago Stars CBS 11:00 AM

16 Saturday, August 16 San Diego Wave ION 7:00 PM

17 Saturday, August 23 Washington Spirit CBS 1:00 PM

18 Monday, September 1 @ Angel City FC CBSSN / NBC Sports Bay Area 6:00 PM

19 Saturday, September 6 Kansas City Current ION 7:00 PM

20 Saturday, September 13 @ Orlando Pride ION 2:00 PM

21 Sunday, September 21 Gotham FC ESPN 2 5:30 PM

22 Saturday, September 27 Utah Royals ION 7:00 PM

23 Saturday, October 4 @ Portland Thorns ION 7:00 PM

24 Friday, October 10 @ Seattle Reign NWSL / P+ / NBC Sports Bay Area 7:30 PM

25 Friday, October 17 NC Courage Prime Video 7:00 PM

26 Sunday, November 2 @ Racing Louisville TBD TBD

