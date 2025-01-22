Houston Dash Announce 2025 Schedule and Theme Nights

HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced the regular season schedule for the 2025 campaign earlier today, which includes the full 26-game slate for the Houston Dash. This is the first campaign under the leadership of Angela Hucles Mangano, who joined the organization as the President of Women's Soccer on Dec. 9.

The Dash will open the 2025 season against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, March 14. The Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy, will mark the debut of head coach Fabrice Guatrat, who joined the organization on Jan. 3 as the sixth head coach in team history. The first fans to enter the venue on March 14 will receive a Houston Dash wall flag, courtesy of Shell Energy. This will also be the first opportunity for fans to watch Yazmeen Ryan, Danielle Colaprico, Delanie Sheehan and Christen Westphal take the field as members of the team. Fan favorites like captain Jane Campbell, Paige Nielsen, Diana Ordóñez and Natalie Jacobs will also look to help the team secure a postseason berth in the upcoming campaign.

Four of the first five matches for the team will feature opponents that qualified for the postseason in 2024. That includes a visit from Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle and NJ/NY Gotham FC on She Shines Night at 7 p.m. CT on March 28. The evening will celebrate women who inspire the next generation of female athletes, entrepreneurs and leaders. Christen Press and Angel City FC will close this two-game homestand at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 12.

Season memberships offer fans unrivaled value with access to the best prices, seats and perks throughout the year and at every Houston Dash match at Shell Energy Stadium. Memberships start at approximately $235 for the upcoming season and they are available at HoustonDash.com. Membership also includes exclusive benefits such as concession and merchandise discounts and the ability to purchase additional seats for individual matches at preferred pricing. Supporters can also purchase memberships in the Hustle Town section starting at approximately $150. Single game tickets for all Dash matches are now available and fans can support the Club's initiative to end cancer via an additional donation option when purchasing an online ticket.

A special two-event bundle is also available and includes the home opener on March 14 plus the SheBelieves Cup doubleheader on Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for that two-event bundle are available HERE.

The Dash will travel to CPKC Stadium to face the Kansas City Current at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 19 for the first of nine nationally televised games for the team this season. The team will have four matches on ION+, two matches on Prime Video, two matches on ESPN and one match on CBS Sports Network.

Pups at the Pitch, presented by Chevron, returns to Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 2 as the team welcomes Racing Louisville FC. Four-legged fans will have a dedicated section inside the venue with access to games, a photo station and water bowls. Families are also invited to celebrate Kids Day at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 24 when the Dash hosts Bay FC in East Downtown.

The team will host its annual Pride Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, June 13 when San Diego Wave FC visits Houston. The club has celebrated Houston's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community for nearly a decade and will recognize trailblazers in the community throughout the match. Additional details about Pride Month festivities will be announced later this year.

League play will pause in June for a CBA-mandated break for players from June 23-29. Additionally, the league will not host matches in July to accommodate for confederation tournaments like the Copa America Femenina, Women's Africa Cup of Nations and UEFA Women's EURO. NWSL teams will be allowed to schedule friendly matches during this period and additional information about these fixtures will be announced later this year.

The Dash return to league play at 9 p.m. CT on Aug. 2 when they visit Bay FC. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 8, when they host the North Carolina Courage.

The Dash will celebrate Noche Latina at 7 p.m. CT on Sept. 19 when Chicago Stars FC visit Shell Energy Stadium. Houston will host Marta and the reigning NWSL champions, Orlando Pride, for Space City Night at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 3 at Shell Energy Stadium.

The team will host Kansas City for Fan Appreciation Night at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 18 in the final home game of the regular season. Houston will visit Oregon on Nov. 2 to face Portland Thorns FC for the final match of the regular season.

The opening round of the 2025 NWSL playoffs will take place Nov. 7-9, and the semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 14-16. The 2025 NWSL Championship is scheduled for Nov. 22 and additional information about the postseason will be available later this year. Additional information regarding theme nights and promotions will also follow later this year.

The full 2025 regular season schedule is available below with home games in bold.

Houston Dash 2025 NWSL Regular Season Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) TV/STREAM THEME NIGHT

Friday, March 14 Washington Spirit 7:00 p.m. NWSL Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy

Sunday, March 23 at Chicago Stars FC 4:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Friday, March 28 Gotham FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL She Shines Night

Saturday, April 12 Angel City FC 4:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Saturday, April 19 at Kansas City Current 6:30 p.m. ION

Friday, April 25 Utah Royals FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL

Friday, May 2 Racing Louisville FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL Pups at the Pitch, presented by Chevron

Sunday, May 11 at Seattle Reign FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Friday, May 16 Portland Thorns FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL

Saturday, May 24 Bay FC 4:00 p.m. ION Kids Day

Saturday, June 7 at Orlando Pride 6:00 p.m. NWSL

Friday, June 13 San Diego Wave FC 7:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+ Pride Night, presented by MD Anderson

Saturday, June 21 at NC Courage 6:30 p.m. NWSL

Saturday, Aug. 2 at Bay FC 9:00 p.m. ION

Friday, Aug. 8 NC Courage 7:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Sunday, Aug. 17 at Gotham FC 4:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sunday, Aug. 24 Seattle Reign 6:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Friday, Aug. 29 at Racing Louisville FC 6:30 p.m. NWSL

Sunday, Sept. 7 at San Diego Wave FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 14 at Utah Royals FC 5:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Friday, Sept. 19 Chicago Stars FC 7:00 p.m. Prime Video Noche Latina

Sunday, Sept. 28 at Washington Spirit 12:00 p.m. NWSL / Paramount+

Friday, Oct. 3 Orlando Pride 7:00 p.m. Prime Video Space City Night

Sunday, Oct. 12 at Angel City FC 4:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 18 Kansas City Current 6:30 p.m. ION Fan Appreciation

Sunday, Nov. 2 at Portland Thorns FC TBD TBD

