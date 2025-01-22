Racing's 2025 Schedule Set, Features Thunder over Louisville Day Game

Racing Louisville FC will once again host a game during Thunder Over Louisville and is set to appear on national broadcasts 10 times throughout its 2025 NWSL schedule announced Wednesday.

This year's Thunder match will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 12, as Racing hosting U.S. Women's National Team star Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit at Lynn Family Stadium. In 2024, Racing won on Thunder day in front of a club-record 11,365 fans with the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual kickoff event - highlighted by an air show and fireworks display - serving as a backdrop.

Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium is included in Racing's 2025 season ticket membership. Packages starting at just $12 per game are available now at RacingLouFC.com or by calling (502) 568-2489. Single game tickets will go on sale later.

Before Thunder day, Racing will welcome the North Carolina Courage for its home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15. Louisville then plays its first away game of the year the following weekend, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET at Bay FC in San Jose, California.

Racing will play 26 regular season games in all, once home and away against all 13 fellow NWSL clubs. The campaign culminates with a regular season finale, also against Bay FC, at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville is taking aim at a top-eight finish, which would earn the team an NWSL Playoffs spot for the first time.

Fans can find the full slate at RacingLouFC.com/schedule, including the option to sync games to your digital calendar.

Racing will play each of its regular season games on weekends. Other home highlights including a May 9 visit from star-studded Gotham FC and June 20 showdown with the defending league champion Orlando Pride.

In July, the NWSL will pause league play for the month while confederation competitions (UEFA Women's EURO, Copa America Femenina, etc.) are staged. During this time, NWSL clubs will compete in a minimum of three matches against other professional women's teams with details to be announced later.

Second-year head coach Bev Yanez returns 25 players from last year's roster, accounting for 79% of the team's minutes played and 81% of the team's scoring. Louisville narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024, placing ninth. The team set new marks in points, wins, goals scored and total attendance.

The returning group is led by U.S. Women's National Teamers Savannah DeMelo and Emma Sears, Canada national team star Janine Beckie, standout midfielder Taylor Flint and one of the league's all-time leading scorers in Bethany Balcer. Racing has so far added three new signings in rookies Allie George (Virginia Tech), Ella Hase (Duke) and Sarah Weber (Nebraska).

2025 Racing Louisville FC schedule

(all times Eastern)

Saturday, March 15: North Carolina Courage (5 p.m., NWSL+)

Saturday, March 22: at Bay FC (10 p.m., ION)

Sunday, March 30: at Chicago Stars (4 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, April 12: Washington Spirit (5 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Saturday, April 19: San Diego Wave (3 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Sunday, April 27: at Portland Thorns (4 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Friday, May 2: at Houston Dash (8 p.m., NWSL+)

Friday, May 9: Gotham FC (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Friday, May 16: Seattle Reign (7:30 p.m., NWSL+)

Saturday, May 24: at Angel City FC (10 p.m., ION)

Friday, June 6: Utah Royals (7:30 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Saturday, June 14: at Kansas City Current (7:30 p.m., ION)

Friday, June 20: Orlando Pride (8 p.m., NWSL+)

Friday, Aug. 1: Kansas City Current (8 p.m., NWSL+)

Saturday, Aug. 9: at Orlando Pride (7:30 p.m., ION)

Friday, Aug. 15: at Washington Spirit (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Sunday, Aug. 24: at San Diego Wave (8 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Friday, Aug. 29: Houston Dash (7:30 p.m., NWSL+)

Friday, Sept. 5: Portland Thorns (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 14: at Seattle Reign (8 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Friday, Sept. 19: at Utah Royals (10 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 27: Angel City FC (7:30 p.m., ION)

Saturday, Oct. 4: at North Carolina Courage (7:30 p.m., ION)

Friday, Oct. 10: Chicago Stars (7:30 p.m., NWSL+)

Sunday, Oct. 19: at Gotham FC (3 p.m., NWSL+/Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 2: Bay FC (time TBD, broadcast TBD)

