Kansas City Current, NWSL Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current, in conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced the full schedule for the 2025 regular season. Of the Current's 26 NWSL regular season contests, 23 are slated for national television, the highest total of any NWSL squad.

For the third consecutive year, the Current will kick off the season at home against the Portland Thorns. The contest comes nearly one year after the Current and Thorns kicked off the 2024 NWSL season in historic fashion at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. This year's contest set for Saturday, March 15 kicks off at 11:45 a.m. CT and will be nationally broadcast on ABC.

The first half of the Current's schedule is highlighted by a four-match stretch spanning from mid-May to early-June, where Kansas City squares off against four consecutive 2024 playoff teams. A nationally televised home match against Bay FC (12 p.m. CT, ESPN) on Sunday, May 11 at 12 p.m. CT starts the stretch, then Kansas City travels to Orlando (7 p.m CT, Prime Video) the following Friday for the first meeting in 2025 between the Current and Pride. Road matches against the newly rebranded Chicago Stars on May 24 (6:30 p.m. CT, ION) and Gotham FC on June 7 (12 p.m. CT, CBS) bookend the stretch.

Per the 2025 NWSL Competition Calendar, the league will pause play for a CBA-mandated break from June 23-29 and during the entire month of July while confederation competitions are staged. The Current will have flexibility to compete in matches during the league's pause in play, ensuring continued competition. More information will be released at a later date.

Kansas City resumes NWSL regular season play with two road matches against Racing Louisville and Utah on Aug. 1 and 8, respectively, before NWSL regular season play returns to CPKC Stadium Aug. 16 for a highly anticipated rematch between Kansas City and Orlando.

The Current close the 2025 regular season with a run of home matches at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City plays five of its final seven regular season home matches at home, including a three-match homestand starting Sept. 13 against the Washington Spirit (6:30 p.m. CT, ION). The Current are set to close out the 2025 regular season at home against the San Diego Wave Nov. 2.

The opening round of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will take place Nov. 7-9 before the semifinal round, which will take place from Nov. 14-16. The 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Nov. 22.

In the second year of the NWSL's landmark, four-year domestic media rights agreement, 160 matches will be distributed across Prime Video, Scripps'-owned ION Network, CBS Sports and ESPN. The remaining regular season matches will be available on NWSL+, the league's domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches will be on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 30. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.