Washington Spirit Announces 2025 Schedule with Record Number of ABC and CBS Broadcasts
January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Following a historic 2024 season, the Washington Spirit released its complete 2025 schedule of home and away matches today.
The Spirit looks to build off its recent success and bring more titles to DC this year. Led by superstar forward Trinity Rodman and breakout talent Croix Bethune, the team promises to deliver fans unparalleled experiences on and off the pitch. With three sellouts of Audi Field and a record total home attendance of 235,000 last year, the club will once again pack fans into its DC home.
This season will consist of 26 regular season matches with the Spirit hosting and visiting each of the other 13 NWSL clubs once. The Spirit will open its regular season on the road on Friday, March 14 against the Houston Dash before opening its Audi Field schedule the following weekend. The Spirit will play in front of a national broadcast audience at least 20 times this regular season, including five times on CBS, four times on Prime Video and twice each on ABC and ESPN. The Spirit's seven matches across ABC and CBS are the most in the league this season.
Schedule highlights:
- The Spirit will play its first match of the year at Audi Field on Saturday, March 22 when the Kansas City Current, led by 2024 NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, comes to town.
- Washington will host East Coast rival Gotham FC on Saturday, April 26 for the first time since last November's semifinal thriller.
- The North Carolina Courage will be at Audi Field on Sunday, June 8 for the first matchup between the rivals since last season's final regular season match.
- Trinity Rodman's 'Triple Espresso' teammate Sophia Smith and Portland Thorns FC return to DC on Sunday, August 3.
- The final member of the 'Triple Espresso' visits Audi Field on Sunday, August 31 as the Spirit hosts Mallory Swanson and Chicago Stars FC.
- In the Spirit's final regular season home match of the season, the Orlando Pride will travel north for a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Championship on Saturday, October 18.
The Spirit will close out the regular season in conjunction with the rest of the league on Sunday, November 2 in Sandy, Utah. With the return of Decision Day, all 14 clubs will play their final matches on the same day to decide playoff seeding. Like last season, the NWSL Playoffs will once again feature the top eight teams. The top four seeds will host a quarterfinal match the second weekend in November with the four quarterfinal winners advancing to the semifinal round the following weekend. The 2025 NWSL Championship will be held on Saturday, November 22.
The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Four-match mini plans are also now available.
