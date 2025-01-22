NWSL Champion and Goalkeeper Michelle Betos Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Goalkeeper and NWSL Champion Michelle Betos has announced her retirement from professional soccer today, concluding an incredible career.

"When I left college and began chasing this childhood dream, the one thing I knew would be required, and I knew I could control, is that I was going to give everything I had to this," said Betos. "Walking away 15 years later, I can honestly say I did that and so much more."

Throughout her career, Betos earned a reputation for her exceptional shot-stopping ability, consistency, and poise under pressure. Over the course of her NWSL tenure, Betos played for several clubs, including Seattle Reign FC, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, and most recently, Gotham FC. She appeared in 96 games across all league competitions, ranking 11th all-time among goalkeepers. Betos recorded 385 saves (9th most in NWSL history) and 19 clean sheets (14th most). In 2015, she was named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year with the Portland Thorns and made history as the first goalkeeper to score a goal in the league's history with a dramatic stoppage-time header.

Betos joined Gotham FC prior to the 2022 season and quickly became a key figure within the club. She was named team captain for the 2024 season. During her time with Gotham, Betos played 18 games, totaling 1,620 minutes in NWSL competition. She made 71 saves and recorded two shutouts. She won the NWSL Championship with Gotham FC in 2023.

"Michelle Betos has been an invaluable part of Gotham FC, both on and off the field," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "Thank you, Michelle, for everything you've given to this club and to the sport! PS: Now you can never score on me again."

