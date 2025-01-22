Portland Thorns Announce 2025 National Women's Soccer League Regular-Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have announced its 2025 National Women's Soccer League regular-season schedule. Fans interested in purchasing Thorns FC Annual Memberships for the 2025 season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email members@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.

The full schedule can be found here.

The team will begin the season on the road, for the second-consecutive year, once again facing Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium, on Saturday, March 15. The match will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with kickoff set for 10:45 a.m. PT.

Thorns FC will host its home opener the following week, on Friday, March 21, welcoming Angel City to Providence Park. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, and fans can enjoy the match live on Amazon's Prime Video.

This year Portland will play a total of 26 games, facing each team twice, once at home and once on the road, with the last regular-season match of the year taking place at Providence Park on Sunday, November 2 at time TBD, against Houston Dash.

The 2025 campaign marks the second of the league's landmark four-year domestic media rights agreements with CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports on ION Network. Portland Thorns FC will have two matches on CBS, with an additional match on CBS Sports Network, as well as six matches streaming on Prime Video, four on ABC/ESPN and eight on Scripps Sports on ION Network.

The Portland Thorns are set to begin their 13th season in the National Women's Soccer League, led by Head Coach Rob Gale and newly appointed President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. The Thorns return 17 players from last year's roster, including United States Women's National Team Olympic Gold medalists Sam Coffey and Sophia Smith, as well as internationals Mackenzie Arnold, Jessie Fleming, Marie Müller, Isabella Obaze and Hina Sugita. New additions, Daiaine, Sam Hiatt, Pietra Tordin and Jayden Perry will look to help the Thorns advance to a league-leading 11th postseason.

About Portland Thorns FC Founded in 2012, Portland Thorns FC have set the standard for fan support and on-field success in women's soccer since its inaugural 2013 season. One of the world's most supported women's soccer clubs, Portland has led the league in attendance for eight seasons and set a new club playoff attendance record with 25,218 fans supporting Thorns FC in the 2023 semifinal match at Providence Park.

Thorns FC have won the NWSL Championship a league-record three times (2013, 2017, 2022) and finished as runners-up in 2018. The club has made the postseason a league-high nine times and has won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2025

