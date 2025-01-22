Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule
January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced its 2025 regular season schedule, presented by Orlando Health. The Pride will look to defend the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship through the 2025 season, hosting 13 of their 26 matches from the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium as well as the Challenge Cup Final.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are currently on sale, with STMs receiving a number of benefits, including a 2025 Orlando Pride replica jersey, tickets to the 2025 Challenge Cup Final, a 20% discount on food and beverage at Inter&Co Stadium and a 15% discount on merchandise. More information on seating options and benefits is available here. The Pride have also announced the Orlando Pride Two-Match Pack which includes a ticket to the Challenge Cup Final and the Pride's home opening match for just $25. For more information for that is available here. Fans can sign up for single match pre-sale access by registering at the link here.
The Pride will open the 2025 season hosting the Washington Spirit in the Challenge Cup Final on Friday, March 7, at Inter&Co Stadium. The regular season campaign will kick off the following week on Friday, March 14, as the Pride welcome the Chicago Stars to Inter&Co Stadium in what will serve as a rematch from the first round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The regular season opener, presented by Orlando Health, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the start of that match, the Pride will hold a banner-raising ceremony for the 2024 NWSL Championship.
Orlando will play every NWSL team once at home and once on the road, while also having back-to-back home matches on four separate occasions across the season. The Pride's first road game of the 2025 season will be a trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 23.
The Pride will match up against the Kansas City Current on May 16 at Inter&Co Stadium, before returning to CPKC Stadium for the return leg against the Current on Aug. 16. The two sides met three times last season with the finale being in the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The Pride came out on top in that match and then would go on and win the 2024 NWSL Championship, which was hosted at CPKC Stadium.
The complete 2025 schedule can be found below.
New this season, NWSL Rivalry Weekend, set for August 8-10, will see the league's most exciting matchups in action, including the league's oldest series in the storied Cascadia Rivalry between Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign FC. Other contests throughout the weekend include the SoCal Rivalry between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, an East Coast battle between two of the league's veteran clubs in Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit and the Pride facing off against Racing Louisville.
The regular season concludes with the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action on Sunday, November 2 as teams battle for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. ESPN will televise two Decision Day matches while the remaining five contests will be available on NWSL+.
The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.
The semifinals, set for the weekend of November 14-16, will air across CBS/Paramount+ and ESPN/ABC, with each partner carrying one contest.
For the fourth-straight year, the 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel, will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.
2025 Orlando Pride Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health
DateÃÂ OpponentÃÂ LocationÃÂ Time (ET)ÃÂ BroadcastÃÂ
Fri., March 7 Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., March 14ÃÂ ÃÂ Chicago Stars FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Sun., March 23ÃÂ ÃÂ NJ/NY Gotham FCÃÂ ÃÂ Sports Illustrated StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7 PMÃÂ ÃÂ ESPN 2ÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., March 29ÃÂ ÃÂ San Diego WaveÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 12 PMÃÂ ÃÂ ESPNÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., April 12ÃÂ ÃÂ Seattle ReignÃÂ ÃÂ Lumen FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., April 19ÃÂ ÃÂ Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 5 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., April 25ÃÂ ÃÂ Angel City FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., May 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Portland ThornsÃÂ ÃÂ Providence ParkÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., May 10ÃÂ ÃÂ NC CourageÃÂ ÃÂ First Horizon StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., May 16ÃÂ ÃÂ Kansas City CurrentÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., May 23ÃÂ ÃÂ Utah RoyalsÃÂ ÃÂ America First FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 9:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., June 7ÃÂ ÃÂ Houston DashÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., June 13ÃÂ ÃÂ Bay FCÃÂ ÃÂ PayPal ParkÃÂ ÃÂ 10 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., June 20ÃÂ ÃÂ Racing LouisvilleÃÂ ÃÂ Lynn Family StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ
Sun., Aug. 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Utah RoyalsÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 6 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., Aug. 9ÃÂ ÃÂ Racing LouisvilleÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., Aug. 16ÃÂ ÃÂ Kansas City CurrentÃÂ ÃÂ CPKC StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 4 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSÃÂ ÃÂ
Thurs., Aug. 21ÃÂ ÃÂ Angel City FCÃÂ ÃÂ BMO StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 10:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSSNÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., Aug. 29ÃÂ ÃÂ NJ/NY Gotham FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Sun., Sept. 7ÃÂ ÃÂ Chicago Stars FCÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ 3:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., Sept. 13ÃÂ ÃÂ Bay FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 5 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., Sept. 19ÃÂ ÃÂ NC CourageÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., Sept. 26ÃÂ ÃÂ San Diego WaveÃÂ ÃÂ Snapdragon StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 10:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., Oct. 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Houston DashÃÂ ÃÂ Shell Energy StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Fri., Oct. 10ÃÂ ÃÂ Portland ThornsÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ
Sat., Oct 18ÃÂ ÃÂ Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Audi FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 12:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSÃÂ ÃÂ
Sun., Nov. 2ÃÂ ÃÂ Seattle ReignÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ
