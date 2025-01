Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced its 2025 regular season schedule, presented by Orlando Health. The Pride will look to defend the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship through the 2025 season, hosting 13 of their 26 matches from the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium as well as the Challenge Cup Final.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are currently on sale, with STMs receiving a number of benefits, including a 2025 Orlando Pride replica jersey, tickets to the 2025 Challenge Cup Final, a 20% discount on food and beverage at Inter&Co Stadium and a 15% discount on merchandise. More information on seating options and benefits is available here. The Pride have also announced the Orlando Pride Two-Match Pack which includes a ticket to the Challenge Cup Final and the Pride's home opening match for just $25. For more information for that is available here. Fans can sign up for single match pre-sale access by registering at the link here.

The Pride will open the 2025 season hosting the Washington Spirit in the Challenge Cup Final on Friday, March 7, at Inter&Co Stadium. The regular season campaign will kick off the following week on Friday, March 14, as the Pride welcome the Chicago Stars to Inter&Co Stadium in what will serve as a rematch from the first round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The regular season opener, presented by Orlando Health, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the start of that match, the Pride will hold a banner-raising ceremony for the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Orlando will play every NWSL team once at home and once on the road, while also having back-to-back home matches on four separate occasions across the season. The Pride's first road game of the 2025 season will be a trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 23.

The Pride will match up against the Kansas City Current on May 16 at Inter&Co Stadium, before returning to CPKC Stadium for the return leg against the Current on Aug. 16. The two sides met three times last season with the finale being in the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The Pride came out on top in that match and then would go on and win the 2024 NWSL Championship, which was hosted at CPKC Stadium.

The complete 2025 schedule can be found below.

New this season, NWSL Rivalry Weekend, set for August 8-10, will see the league's most exciting matchups in action, including the league's oldest series in the storied Cascadia Rivalry between Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign FC. Other contests throughout the weekend include the SoCal Rivalry between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, an East Coast battle between two of the league's veteran clubs in Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit and the Pride facing off against Racing Louisville.

The regular season concludes with the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action on Sunday, November 2 as teams battle for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. ESPN will televise two Decision Day matches while the remaining five contests will be available on NWSL+.

The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.

The semifinals, set for the weekend of November 14-16, will air across CBS/Paramount+ and ESPN/ABC, with each partner carrying one contest.

For the fourth-straight year, the 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel, will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

2025 Orlando Pride Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) BroadcastÂÂ

Fri., March 7 Washington Spirit  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Fri., March 14  Chicago Stars FC  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Sun., March 23  NJ/NY Gotham FC  Sports Illustrated Stadium  7 PM  ESPN 2 ÂÂ

Sat., March 29  San Diego Wave  Inter&Co Stadium  12 PM  ESPN ÂÂ

Sat., April 12  Seattle Reign  Lumen Field  7:30 PM  ION ÂÂ

Sat., April 19  Washington Spirit  Inter&Co Stadium  5 PM  ION ÂÂ

Fri., April 25  Angel City FC  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Sat., May 3  Portland Thorns  Providence Park  7:30 PM  ION ÂÂ

Sat., May 10  NC Courage  First Horizon Stadium  7:30 PM  ION ÂÂ

Fri., May 16  Kansas City Current  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Fri., May 23  Utah Royals  America First Field  9:30 PM  NWSL ÂÂ

Sat., June 7  Houston Dash  Inter&Co Stadium  7:00 PM  NWSL ÂÂ

Fri., June 13  Bay FC  PayPal Park  10 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Fri., June 20  Racing Louisville  Lynn Family Stadium  8:00 PM  NWSL ÂÂ

Sun., Aug. 3  Utah Royals  Inter&Co Stadium  6 PM  NWSL/Paramount+ ÂÂ

Sat., Aug. 9  Racing Louisville  Inter&Co Stadium  7:30 PM  ION ÂÂ

Sat., Aug. 16  Kansas City Current  CPKC Stadium  4 PM  CBS ÂÂ

Thurs., Aug. 21  Angel City FC  BMO Stadium  10:30 PM  CBSSN ÂÂ

Fri., Aug. 29  NJ/NY Gotham FC  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Sun., Sept. 7  Chicago Stars FC  TBD  3:00 PM  NWSL/Paramount+ ÂÂ

Sat., Sept. 13  Bay FC  Inter&Co Stadium  5 PM  ION ÂÂ

Fri., Sept. 19  NC Courage  Inter&Co Stadium  7:30 PM  NWSL ÂÂ

Fri., Sept. 26  San Diego Wave  Snapdragon Stadium  10:30 PM  NWSL/Paramount+ ÂÂ

Fri., Oct. 3  Houston Dash  Shell Energy Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Fri., Oct. 10  Portland Thorns  Inter&Co Stadium  8 PM  Prime Video ÂÂ

Sat., Oct 18  Washington Spirit  Audi Field  12:30 PM  CBS ÂÂ

Sun., Nov. 2  Seattle Reign  Inter&Co Stadium  TBD  TBD ÂÂ

