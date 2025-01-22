Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced its 2025 regular season schedule, presented by Orlando Health. The Pride will look to defend the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship through the 2025 season, hosting 13 of their 26 matches from the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium as well as the Challenge Cup Final.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are currently on sale, with STMs receiving a number of benefits, including a 2025 Orlando Pride replica jersey, tickets to the 2025 Challenge Cup Final, a 20% discount on food and beverage at Inter&Co Stadium and a 15% discount on merchandise. More information on seating options and benefits is available here. The Pride have also announced the Orlando Pride Two-Match Pack which includes a ticket to the Challenge Cup Final and the Pride's home opening match for just $25. For more information for that is available here. Fans can sign up for single match pre-sale access by registering at the link here.

The Pride will open the 2025 season hosting the Washington Spirit in the Challenge Cup Final on Friday, March 7, at Inter&Co Stadium. The regular season campaign will kick off the following week on Friday, March 14, as the Pride welcome the Chicago Stars to Inter&Co Stadium in what will serve as a rematch from the first round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The regular season opener, presented by Orlando Health, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the start of that match, the Pride will hold a banner-raising ceremony for the 2024 NWSL Championship.

Orlando will play every NWSL team once at home and once on the road, while also having back-to-back home matches on four separate occasions across the season. The Pride's first road game of the 2025 season will be a trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 23.

The Pride will match up against the Kansas City Current on May 16 at Inter&Co Stadium, before returning to CPKC Stadium for the return leg against the Current on Aug. 16. The two sides met three times last season with the finale being in the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The Pride came out on top in that match and then would go on and win the 2024 NWSL Championship, which was hosted at CPKC Stadium.

The complete 2025 schedule can be found below.

New this season, NWSL Rivalry Weekend, set for August 8-10, will see the league's most exciting matchups in action, including the league's oldest series in the storied Cascadia Rivalry between Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign FC. Other contests throughout the weekend include the SoCal Rivalry between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, an East Coast battle between two of the league's veteran clubs in Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit and the Pride facing off against Racing Louisville.

The regular season concludes with the return of NWSL Decision Day, featuring all 14 clubs in action on Sunday, November 2 as teams battle for a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. ESPN will televise two Decision Day matches while the remaining five contests will be available on NWSL+.

The opening round of the postseason begins the weekend of November 7-9. ESPN/ABC will air two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.

The semifinals, set for the weekend of November 14-16, will air across CBS/Paramount+ and ESPN/ABC, with each partner carrying one contest.

For the fourth-straight year, the 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel, will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

2025 Orlando Pride Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health

DateÃÂ OpponentÃÂ LocationÃÂ Time (ET)ÃÂ BroadcastÃÂ

Fri., March 7 Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., March 14ÃÂ ÃÂ Chicago Stars FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Sun., March 23ÃÂ ÃÂ NJ/NY Gotham FCÃÂ ÃÂ Sports Illustrated StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7 PMÃÂ ÃÂ ESPN 2ÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., March 29ÃÂ ÃÂ San Diego WaveÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 12 PMÃÂ ÃÂ ESPNÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., April 12ÃÂ ÃÂ Seattle ReignÃÂ ÃÂ Lumen FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., April 19ÃÂ ÃÂ Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 5 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., April 25ÃÂ ÃÂ Angel City FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., May 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Portland ThornsÃÂ ÃÂ Providence ParkÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., May 10ÃÂ ÃÂ NC CourageÃÂ ÃÂ First Horizon StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., May 16ÃÂ ÃÂ Kansas City CurrentÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., May 23ÃÂ ÃÂ Utah RoyalsÃÂ ÃÂ America First FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 9:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., June 7ÃÂ ÃÂ Houston DashÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., June 13ÃÂ ÃÂ Bay FCÃÂ ÃÂ PayPal ParkÃÂ ÃÂ 10 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., June 20ÃÂ ÃÂ Racing LouisvilleÃÂ ÃÂ Lynn Family StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ

Sun., Aug. 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Utah RoyalsÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 6 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., Aug. 9ÃÂ ÃÂ Racing LouisvilleÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., Aug. 16ÃÂ ÃÂ Kansas City CurrentÃÂ ÃÂ CPKC StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 4 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSÃÂ ÃÂ

Thurs., Aug. 21ÃÂ ÃÂ Angel City FCÃÂ ÃÂ BMO StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 10:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSSNÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., Aug. 29ÃÂ ÃÂ NJ/NY Gotham FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Sun., Sept. 7ÃÂ ÃÂ Chicago Stars FCÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ 3:00 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., Sept. 13ÃÂ ÃÂ Bay FCÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 5 PMÃÂ ÃÂ IONÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., Sept. 19ÃÂ ÃÂ NC CourageÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 7:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSLÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., Sept. 26ÃÂ ÃÂ San Diego WaveÃÂ ÃÂ Snapdragon StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 10:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ NWSL/Paramount+ÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., Oct. 3ÃÂ ÃÂ Houston DashÃÂ ÃÂ Shell Energy StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Fri., Oct. 10ÃÂ ÃÂ Portland ThornsÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ 8 PMÃÂ ÃÂ Prime VideoÃÂ ÃÂ

Sat., Oct 18ÃÂ ÃÂ Washington SpiritÃÂ ÃÂ Audi FieldÃÂ ÃÂ 12:30 PMÃÂ ÃÂ CBSÃÂ ÃÂ

Sun., Nov. 2ÃÂ ÃÂ Seattle ReignÃÂ ÃÂ Inter&Co StadiumÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ TBDÃÂ ÃÂ

