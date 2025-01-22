Utah Royals FC Reveals 2025 Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - In conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League, Utah Royals FC today unveiled its 2025 NWSL schedule, comprised of 26 total regular-season matches (13 home, 13 away). URFC kicks off this year's campaign by hosting fellow 2024 expansion side Bay FC in the season opener on Sat., March 15 at America First Field (tickets available at www.UtahRoyalsFC.com), a match also televised nationally via ION (Ch. 16 in Utah via antenna / channel 648 / 1016 on Xfinity). Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' side will conclude the second season of its "Return of Royalty" on Sun., November 2, hosting the Washington Spirit in its Sandy-based home.

Kicking off the travel portion of the 2025 season, the Royals will hit the road on Sat., March 22, going to San Diego to face the Wave and then to the midwest on the weekend of Sat., March 29 to visit Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium, the site of the 2025 NWSL final. Utah then returns home to play three of its next four matches on Utah soil between Fri., April 11 against Portland (Amazon Prime Video) and Sat., May 3 against North Carolina Courage. In a change from last year, Utah Royals FC will face every opposing team prior to the CBA-mandated break following the team's home match against Seattle Reign FC on Sat., June 21.

The Royals enjoy two bye weekends in the first half of the season, with no games initially slated for the weekends of April 3 and May 31.

During the CBA-mandated midseason break spanning from late June to early August, NWSL clubs will have flexibility to compete in matches against other professional women's teams, including international opponents, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players. More details will be released at a later date.

Following the break for the Copa América Femenina and UEFA Women's Euro, Royals FC begins its second half of the season against Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium on Sat., August 3, prior to a two-game home stint at America First Field. Utah then embarks on a three-game away stretch, criss-cossing the country not once but twice, first heading east to Gotham FC on Sat., August 23, then heading west to Providence Park to take on Portland Thorns on Fri., August 29, and finishing the extended road stint back on the east coast in North Carolina on Sat., September 6.

Following the lengthy road trip, Utah Royals FC closes out the 2025 season with four of its final seven matches at home, wrapping up the reg. season on Sun., November 2 at home against Washington Spirit.

Utah sees a total of nine matches that will be nationally broadcast on ION and Amazon Prime Video, but are not slated to be featured on CBS or ESPN, although the possibility exists for a Nov. 2 nationally-televised opportunity. The remainder of the 2025 URFC schedule will air locally on long-time partner KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD) for a known total of 16 matches that will be available for free in 100% of homes across the Utah DMA.

2025 - UTAH ROYALS FC REG. SEASON SCHEDULE / KEY DATES (as of 22 January 2025)

(all times MT)

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE; visit www.NWSLsoccer.com for additional info / details; various non-National TV games streaming at NWSL+

DAY / DATE OPPONENT TIME TV; NOTE:

TUE 01/15/2025 URFC PLAYERS REPORT TO HERRIMAN Medical evaluations & fitness testing prior to on-field work

MON 01/27/2025 - THU 01/30/2025 URFC MEDIA DAYS Afternoon Photo / Video / Interviews at America First Field

SAT 02/01/2025 URFC v University of Utah

MON 02/04/2025 DEPART UTAH FOR CHULA VISTA

THU 02/06/2025 URFC v United City FC Women

MON 02/10/2025 URFC v San Diego Wave

FRI 02/14/2025 URFC v TBD

MON 02/14/2025 RETURN TO UTAH

SAT 02/22/2025 URFC v BYU

DAY / DATE OPPONENT TIME TV; NOTE:

SAT 03/15/2025 BAY FC 5:30 ION; 2024 expansion sides meet in season opener. Royals won both matches against Bay FC last year

SAT 03/22/2025 at San Diego Wave 8:00 KMYU; Several Royals players return to their former club

SAT 03/29/2025 at KC Current 5:30 ION; Visit to sole NWSL-specific stadium, Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga

SAT 04/03/2025 URFC BYE WEEKEND

FRI 04/11/2025 PORTLAND THORNS 8:00 PRIME; One of four clean sheets from 2024 season. Unbeaten vs Portland (2-0-1) during second iteration

FRI 04/18/2025 CHICAGO STARS 7:30 KMYU; Opened 2024 season at home against the Stars; Tatumn Milazzo visits former club

FRI 04/25/2025 at Houston Dash 6:00 KMYU; 3-1 win part of second-half 2024 surge that yielded third-most points in NWSL in that time frame

SAT 05/03/2025 NC COURAGE 8:00 ION; First win of 2024 season, Mandy McGlynn saved back-to-back penalties, Ally Sentnor and Kate Del Fava scored first pro goal

FRI 05/09/2025 at Angel City FC 8:30; KMYU Lost Cloe Lacasse to a season-ending injury in final road match of 2024

SAT 05/17/2025 at Washington Spirit 5:30; ION Conceded third penalty in as many games last year at Audi

FRI 05/23/2025 ORLANDO PRIDE 7:30 KMYU; Held onto 0-0 draw until Marta entered as sub, scoring GWG

SAT 05/31/2025 URFC BYE WEEKEND

FRI 06/06/2025 at Racing Louisville 5:30; KMYU Rookie Olivia Griffitts scored first pro goal at L'ville in '24

FRI 06/13/2025 GOTHAM FC 7:30 KMYU; Early reprise of final home game of 2024 vs. 2023 Champs

SAT 06/21/2025 SEATTLE REIGN 3:00 KMYU; Cloe Lacasse scored First URFC hat trick in club history, lone hat trick of entire 2024 NWSL season

MON 06/23/2025 NWSL BREAK CBA MANDATED BREAK ENDS SUN 06/29/2025

WED 07/02/2025 UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025 KICK OFF

SAT 07/12/2025 COPA AMERICA FEMENINA 2025 KICK OFF

SUN 07/27/2025 UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025 FINAL

SAT 08/02/2025 COPA AMERICA FEMENINA 2025 FINAL

SUN 08/03/2025 at Orlando Pride 4:00 KMYU; Second-half of 2025 campaign kicks off at defending NWSL champs at Inter & Co. Stadium

FRI 08/08/2025 KC CURRENT 8:00 PRIME; URFC blanked 2024 Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga a year ago

FRI 08/15/2025 ANGEL CITY FC 8:00 KMYU; Foederer scored first-ever NWSL goal by Dutch player since 2016

SAT 08/23/2025 at Gotham FC 5:30 ION; Paige Monaghan honored in hometown as the 100th NWSL player to play in 100 games

FRI 08/29/2025 at Portland Thorns 8:30 KMYU; Third away victory of 2024 season, Tanaka scoring debut goal

SAT 09/06/2025 at NC Courage 5:30 ION; Royals fell 1-0 on rainy 2024 night in Cary, NC

SUN 09/14/2025 HOUSTON DASH 4:00 KMYU; GK Mandy McGlynn recorded first shutout of 2024 season v HOU

FRI 09/19/2025 RACING LOUISVILLE 8:00 KMYU; Rookie GK Cristina Roque recorded first start, first shutout of NWSL career v L'ville

SAT 09/27/2025 at Bay FC 8:00 ION; Kate Del Fava scored 89th minute GWG off corner kick

taken by Ally Sentnor at Bay last year

SUN 10/05/2025 at Chicago Stars 2:00 KMYU; Royals fell 3-1 at SeatGeek Stadium in 2024

SAT 10/11/2025 SAN DIEGO WAVE 8:00 KMYU; Cloe Lacasse scored her first NWSL goal v SD a year ago

FRI 10/17/2025 at Seattle Reign 8:00 KMYU; Newcomer Aisha Solorzano scored game-winning hat trick in Seattle during the 2024 NWSL Summer Cup

SUN 11/02/2025 WASHINGTON SPIRIT TBD TBA; GK Mandy McGlynn won NWSL Save of the Week in final 2024 matchday, nominated nine times

2025 NWSL PLAYOFF DATES (subject to change)

FRI 11/07/2025 NWSL QUARTERFINAL WEEKEND - Single-Elimination

FRI 11/14/2025 NWSL SEMIFINAL WEEKEND - Single-Elimination

SAT 11/22/2025 NWSL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

KEY UPCOMING NWSL DATES:

Wed., Feb. 5 - Latest possible preseason report date

Fri., March 7 - NWSL Challenge Cup - Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit

Fri., March 14 - NWSL Regular Season Kicks Off

Mon., June 23 - Sun., June 29 - CBA-mandated League Break

Wed., July 2 - Sun., July 27 - UEFA Women's Euro 2025

Sat., July 12 - Sat,. Aug 2 - Copa América Femenina 2025

Nov. 7-9 - NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal Stage

Nov. 14-16 - NWSL Playoff Semifinals

Nov. 22 - NWSL Championship 2025

For the 2024 season and beyond, Real Salt Lake's Blitzer / Smith ownership groups have partnered to bring the National Women's Soccer League back to Utah, as Utah Royals FC return for their second campaign in Spring 2025. Led by Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and Sporting Director Kelly Cousins, URFC aims to seize upon the success the NWSL enjoyed during its first iteration on the Wasatch Front from 2018-20 and grow the game to even greater heights going forward. Led by visionary sports business entrepreneur Jess Gelman - the founder of the Sloan Sports Analytics Institute, along with innovative NBA executive Daryl Morey - Utah Royals FC blazes new trails in 2025.

