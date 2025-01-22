NC Courage Announces 2025 NWSL Regular Season Schedule

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announces the 2025 National Women's Soccer League regular season schedule, in conjunction with the NWSL's league-wide release. The 26-match schedule begins on Saturday, March 15, against Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium with a 5 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Courage's home opener, which will be the team's first match at the newly named First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, will be on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET against the Seattle Reign.

The 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship-winning Orlando Pride will come to North Carolina on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET. That match will be one of 10 Courage matches broadcasted on the Scipps-owned ION network.

The Courage will also be on a CBS national broadcast on Saturday, September 13, when they host Angel City. The 2024 edition of the matchup provided no shortage of fireworks, with Olivia Wingate's stoppage-time equalizer preserving a 21-match home unbeaten stream in front of over 7,000 fans.

In addition to the 10 matches on ION and CBS national broadcast, two Courage matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, while the Sunday, May 25, match at San Diego Wave FC will be on CBS Sports Network. All remaining matches will be streamed on the NWSL+ platform.

The league will not have any matches in July due to the summer international tournaments. Exhibition matches for the Courage during this window will be announced at a later date. The regular season will resume for the Courage on Saturday, August 2, with a highly anticipated home match against the San Diego Wave.

The regular season finale will be at home for the second year in a row as the Courage host Gotham FC on Sunday, November 2. That match is currently on a national broadcast hold and kick off time is TBD.

Season tickets for the Courage are on sale now.

