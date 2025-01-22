San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and the National Women's Soccer League announced today the Club's 26-game schedule, presented by Alaska Airlines, for the 2025 NWSL regular season.

View the Wave's full season schedule here.

Media assets are available here.

The Wave will kick off its fourth season on the road against in-state rivals Angel City FC on Sunday, March 16 at 3:50 p.m. PT in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium. The following weekend, the Wave will host Utah Royals on Saturday, March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match marks the earliest home opener date in Wave FC history.

The Wave's 2025 regular season home schedule features a total of 13 matches, including three on Friday, five on Saturday, and five Sunday matches. San Diego will host the highest number of Wave matches at home during the months of May - hosting Bay FC (May 4), Portland Thorns (May 10), and North Carolina Courage (May 25) - and September - hosting the Houston Dash (Sept. 7), NY/NJ Gotham FC (Sept. 12), and reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride (Sept. 26) - with three matches apiece.

San Diego will have two road stretches in 2025, hitting the road for two matches in April - Racing Louisville (April 19) and Chicago Stars (April 26) - and then again in October, traveling to Washington Spirit (Oct. 5) and Utah Royals (Oct. 11). 2025 San Diego Wave FC Regular Season Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of Week:

Friday (3), Saturday (5), Sunday (5)

Road Dates by Day of Week:

Friday (3), Saturday (7), Sunday (3)

Home Dates by Month:

March (1), April (1), May (3), June (2), July (0), August (2), September (3), October (1), November (0)

Away Dates by Month:

March (2), April (2), May (1), June (1), July (0), August (3), September (1), October (2), November (1)

The best way for Wave fans to secure tickets for the 2025 campaign is through season ticket memberships where fans save up to 25% off single-match pricing and gain access to exclusive benefits and discounts. Season ticket memberships for 2025 start at just $215 and are currently on sale here.

Half memberships, mini plans and single game tickets, along with theme nights and giveaway items for the Wave's 2025 season, will be announced at a later date. Text "WAVE" to 43813 or click here to receive the latest updates and information on upcoming announcements.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.