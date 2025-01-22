National Women's Soccer League Announces 2025 Schedule, Fueling Reign FC's Rise Toward Landmark Campaign

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - The National Women's Soccer League today unveiled the schedule and broadcast details for the 2025 NWSL regular season, consisting of 26 matches - 13 home and 13 away - for each of the 14 teams. Highlighted by the introduction of NWSL Rivalry Weekend and the return of Decision Day, the league's 13th year of play kicks off this March as global women's football's biggest stars return to the pitch.

The 2025 season is poised to build on the success of a 2024 campaign that saw continued record-breaking growth across the league, including a 285% increase in broadcast viewership, a 47% increase in match attendance and the first season in league history to welcome over two million fans.

In the second year of the league's historic four-year domestic media rights agreements with CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and ION, 160 matches will be featured on national platforms throughout the season, including 152 regular season contests, all seven playoff matches and the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. All remaining matches will be available on NWSL+, the league's domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform. NWSL+ is free to all fans tuning in to matches across the U.S. and is available to download on all iOS/Android devices, as well as streaming TV distributors Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Reign FC is set to begin the 2025 campaign at home on Saturday, March 15, hosting NJ/NY Gotham FC at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / ION) and providing the Reign's recently acquired players Lynn (Williams) Biyendolo and Cassie Miller an immediate opportunity to face their former club. The Reign will then travel for back-to-back road games against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, March 22 (4:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+) and Angel City FC on Sunday, March 30 (5:00 p.m. PT / CBSSN).

Following the two-game road trip, Reign FC will return to Seattle for consecutive home matches, beginning with defending NWSL Champions Orlando Pride (4:30 p.m. PT / ION) on Saturday, April 12. The league's longest-standing rivalry continues the following week when Reign FC hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Thorns FC for their 42nd all-time meeting on Friday, April 18 (7:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video).

On Sunday, May 11 Reign FC will host the Houston Dash (5:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, NWSL+) for a Mother's Day matchup.

The club will have three consecutive road games in June before the international break in July. Following the break, Reign FC will return to play at Lumen Field on Friday, August 1 against Angel City FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+, NWSL+) before traveling just under 200 miles south to take on the Thorns at Providence Park on Sunday, August 10 (1:00 p.m. PT / CBS) for the first-ever NWSL Rivalry Weekend.

The regular season concludes with the return of NWSL Decision Day, where Reign FC will travel to Orlando and take on the Pride on Sunday, November 2.

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will begin the weekend of November 7-9, with the semifinals taking place the weekend of November 14-16. For the fourth straight year, the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+, taking place on Saturday, November 22.

Reign FC Season Ticket Memberships are available now and include a variety of exclusive benefits for an unforgettable year, including discounts to the Reign FC Shop and access to Members-only events throughout the season. Interested fans can explore all ticketing options by visiting reignfc.com/tickets or contacting the Reign FC ticketing team at tickets@reignfc.com.

Reign FC's 2025 NWSL Schedule (Home Matches in Bold)

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / ION

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - 4:00 p.m. PT at North Carolina Courage / First Horizon Stadium / Cary, NC / NWSL+

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - 5:00 p.m. PT at Angel City FC / BMO Stadium / Los Angeles, CA / CBSSN

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - 4:30 p.m. PT vs. Orlando Pride / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / ION

Friday, April 18, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Portland Thorns FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Prime Video

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT at Bay FC / PayPal Park / San Jose, CA / ION

Friday, May 2, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Kansas City Current / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - 5:00 p.m. PT vs. Houston Dash / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Friday, May 16, 2025 - 4:30 p.m. PT at Racing Louisville FC / Lynn Family Stadium / Louisville, KY /NWSL+

Friday, May 23, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Washington Spirit / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Prime Video

Friday, June 6, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT at San Diego Wave FC / Snapdragon Stadium / San Diego, WA / Prime Video

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - 2:00 p.m. PT at Chicago Red Stars / ION

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - 2:00 p.m. PT at Utah Royals FC / America First Field / Sandy, UT / Paramount+, NWSL+

Friday, August 1, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Angel City FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. PT at Portland Thorns FC / Providence Park / Portland, OR / CBS

Monday, August 18, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Chicago Red Stars / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / CBSSN

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - 4:00 p.m. PT at Houston Dash / Shell Energy Stadium / Houston, TX / Paramount+, NWSL+

Friday, August 29, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Diego Wave FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. PT at Washington Spirit / Audi Field / Washington, D.C. / Paramount+, NWSL+

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - 5:00 p.m. PT vs. Racing Louisville FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - 4:30 p.m. PT at Kansas City Current / CPKC Stadium / Kansas City, MO / ION

Sunday, September 28, 2025 - 5:00 p.m. PT vs. North Carolina Courage / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. PT at NJ/NY Gotham FC / Sports Illustrated Stadium / Harrison, NJ / Paramount+, NWSL+

Friday, October 10, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Bay FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Paramount+, NWSL+

Friday, October 17, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Utah Royals FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Sunday, November 2, 2025 - TBD at Orlando Pride / Inter&Co Stadium / Orlando, FL / TBD

Schedule Breakdown

Home Matches by Day of the Week:

Monday (1), Friday (7), Saturday (2), Sunday (3)

Road Matches by Day of the Week:

Friday (2), Saturday (5), Sunday (6)

Home Matches by Month:

March (1), April (2), May (3), August (3), September (2), October (2)

Road Matches by Month:

March (2), April (1), May (1), June (3), August (2), September (2), October (1), November (1)

