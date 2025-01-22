Gotham FC Announces 2025 NWSL Season Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC and the National Women's Soccer League today unveiled the club's 2025 regular season schedule, featuring 13 home and 13 away matches.

The season kicks off on the West Coast, as Gotham FC faces off against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on Saturday, March 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, ION).

The team will return to the friendly confines of Sports Illustrated Stadium just days later on Sunday, March 23 for their home opener against the reigning NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN 2), in what promises to be an electrifying clash.

NWSL Decision Day returns this season. On Sunday, November 2, the final day of the regular season, Gotham FC will play the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium (Time and Network TBD).

Starting now, fans secure seats for the best games at the best prices by purchasing a three-game pack, half-season membership, or a full-season membership. Early next week, single-match tickets will go on sale.

2025 GOTHAM FC SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Marquee Matchups:

The 2025 home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 23, with Gotham hosting the reigning league champion Orlando Pride in a matchup nationally televised on ESPN2.

Gotham FC will seek revenge on Saturday, August 9, when they host Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit in a rematch of the 2024 NWSL Semifinals (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).

After being eliminated last season by Gotham FC in the NWSL Quarterfinals, Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns head to Sports Illustrated Stadium for a must-see matchup on Friday, September 26 (8:00 p.m. ET, NWSL+).

Broadcast:

16 Gotham FC matches will be nationally televised this season.

Four Gotham FC matches will air across the ESPN family of networks.

Four matches will also be available on CBS, including three on the CBS Broadcast Network and one on CBS Sports Network.

Prime Video will be the location of another four Gotham FC matches.

Scripps-owned ION network will air four matches as well, including the first regular season match for Gotham FC.

League Breaks:

Gotham FC will take a break from NWSL play on the weekend of May 23-25, as the club will begin participating in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup Finals Stage on May 22.

The NWSL will take the CBA-mandated league break from June 23-29 and during the month of July while confederation competitions (UEFA Women's EURO, Copa America Femenina, etc.) are staged. During this break, NWSL clubs will compete in matches against other professional women's teams, including international opponents.

Postseason:

Following the regular season, eight clubs will qualify for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of November 7-9 ahead of the semifinal round set for the weekend of November 14-16.

The 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel will be held on November 22, and the location has yet to be determined.

