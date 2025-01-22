Portland Thorns Sign Defender Jayden Perry
January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed UCLA defender Jayden Perry through the 2025 season.
"Jayden has been on our radar for some time now as an exciting young, natural left-footed defender at the college level where she was part of a record breaking defense," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "We believe she will add value and depth to our centerback core and will certainly grow, develop and challenge our existing and new central defending unit."
Perry joins the Thorns following a four-year stint as a Bruin at UCLA where she appeared in 86 matches, recording seven goals and four assists, while helping her team become 2022 NCAA National Champions. Throughout her four years with UCLA, Perry earned a 71-9-7 record
During her senior season Perry appeared in 22 matches as a centerback, contributing to a nation-leading 16 shutouts and a national-low 0.41 goals against average. As a result, Perry was named All-Big Ten Second Team and twice earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Portland Thorns are set to begin preseason, ahead of the 2025 regular season, later this month with the current roster as it stands:
Goalkeepers (2): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby
Defenders (8): Daiane, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Nicole Payne, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Reyna Reyes
Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL), Olivia Wade-Katoa
Forwards (6): Payton Linnehan, Sophia Smith, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
