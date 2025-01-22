Chicago Stars FC Release 2025 National Women's Soccer League Schedule

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars FC have released the club's schedule for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The Stars' 2025 campaign features 26 matches, 13 at home and 13 on the road, and kicks off Friday, March 14, in Orlando.

"We had a wonderful 2024 season, but that was just the start," said Chicago Stars president, Karen Leetzow. "Associates across our organization have been working hard this winter to ensure that 2025 is even better than last year and we hope that translates to our fans as we welcome them back to SeatGeek Stadium this March."

"On the team side, we are also looking to build off of the progress we made in 2024," said Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Our strong core helped us reach the playoffs for the eighth time in club history and over the offseason we added players with a mix of experience that can not only help us this season, but for years to come."

For its schedule release, Chicago Stars worked with Poems While You Wait to unveil each of the 2025 match ups in a fun, artistic, tongue-and-cheek approach that continues to mark the Stars' desire to innovate and expresses the club's commitment and connection with local creators and the Chicago community. Poems While You Wait is a collective of local poets who make poetry more accessible to Chicagoans by bringing poetry to public spaces like festivals, museums, theatres and more. By crafting poems in real time, based on a thematic chosen by the recipient, poems reflect the cultural zeitgeist of the city. Fans can watch the video on the Stars' social media channels.

The Stars kick off 2025 taking on the Orlando Pride in a rematch of last year's quarterfinals matchup. Following the trip to Orlando, the Chicago Stars return to Chicago for a two-match homestand and welcome the Houston Dash for the team's home opener at SeatGeek Stadium Sunday, March 23, at 4:00 p.m. CT, followed by Racing Louisville FC Sunday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Chicago Stars and NWSL fans can look forward to marquee matchups against Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit (May 10), MVP Temwa Chawinga and the Kansas City Current (May 24), star-studded New Jersey/New York Gotham FC (August 1) and more. Following the success of the club's match at Wrigley Field last season, the Chicago Stars are currently planning special events for June 14 and September 7 that the club will announce over the coming weeks.

On Sunday, November 2, the 2025 NWSL regular season will end with the return of the league's "Decision Day" where all 14 clubs will play on the same day. The Stars will take on Angel City FC at SeatGeek Stadium to close out the regular season, a matchup that historically has had close scorelines and could have playoff implications for not just the two clubs, but for any team needing points to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Along with the 2025 regular-season schedule, the NWSL and the Stars also released broadcast information for each of the team's 26 matches. The Chicago Stars will play at least 19 nationally broadcast matches across ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ION and Prime Video, with the remaining matches airing on Paramount+ and NWSL+. The club is also working on securing a local broadcast option for fans to enjoy an alternate viewing option.

Fans can catch the action live at SeatGeek Stadium by securing season ticket memberships to save on a match-by-match basis and receive special benefits. On January 29, the club will also make 2025 single-match tickets available beginning January 29. To purchase season ticket memberships or find out more, fans can visit chicagostars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.