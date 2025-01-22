Angel City Football Club 2025 Regular Season Schedule Released by NWSL

January 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today released the league's 2025 regular season schedule, which includes 26 matches for Angel City Football Club (ACFC). ACFC will host its season opener at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, March 16, at 4:00 p.m. PT against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC.

The club will host in LA 13 of 26 total matches in 2025, beginning with the home opener and ending on the road against the recently renamed Chicago Stars FC on the league's "Decision Day". The schedule features a CBA-mandated break from regular season play from June 23-29 and during the month of July while confederation competitions (UEFA Women's EURO, Copa America Femenina, etc.) are staged.

While the 2025 season will not see another expansion team join the NWSL, ACFC will head to San Jose on May 17th to play NorCal rival Bay FC, and will host Bay FC in Los Angeles on September 1. Angel City plays second-year club Utah Royals FC at home on May 9 and away on August 15.

Other highlights include the club's two games against the reigning NWSL champions, Orlando Pride- to take place on the road April 25 and August 21 at home. The club will also play their second match against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on August 9.

In November 2023, the NWSL announced a landmark agreement for its domestic media distribution with 118 national windows during the regular season across CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video, and Scripps Sports. The remainder of the schedule is part of a domestic direct-to-consumer packaged, produced and distributed by the NWSL. Throughout 2025, 26 ACFC matches will be distributed across the following partner platforms:

Four ACFC matches will feature Friday nights on Prime Video.

On Saturdays five, ACFC matches will be streamed on Scripps'-owned ION network, available over-the-air in 123 million homes.

A package of six ACFC matches will air on The CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+, with five of those matches airing on CBS Sports Network and one of the matches airing on CBS Network..

ESPN will air four ACFC matches, the first being the home opener against San Diego Wave FC on ESPN2, and the remaining two on ESPN against Houston Dash and Portland Thorns. All NWSL matches on ESPN platforms and on ABC will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The package also includes English, Spanish and Portuguese-language rights in Latin America.

The remaining five ACFC matches will stream on NWSL+, the new domestic direct-to-consumer platform, which is free for all fans across the U.S. and available to download on all iOS/Android devices, as well as streaming TV distributors Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. In addition to match coverage, highlights, select replays and additional league and club content will also be available for free on the app.

The NWSL is in ongoing negotiations with distributors outside of the U.S. regarding international packages for the 2025 season. More details will be available ahead of the start of the season.

With 13 sellouts in club history, ACFC expects to see more record-setting crowds at BMO Stadium this year. Season tickets are on sale now and 2025 Season Tickets are now on sale and start at $50 per month. HERE

2025 Angel City FC NWSL Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Kickoff (PST) Venue Broadcast

3/16/25 San Diego Wave FC 3:50 pm BMO Stadium ESPN2

3/21/25 @Portland Thorns FC 7:00 pm Providence Park Prime Video

3/30/25 Seattle Reign FC 5:00 pm BMO Stadium CBSSN

4/12/25 @Houston Dash 2:00 pm Shell Energy Stadium NWSL/P+

4/18/25 NJ/NY Gotham FC 7:30 PM BMO Stadium NWSL/P+

4/25/25 @Orlando Pride 5:00 pm Inter & Co Stadium Prime Video

5/2/25 @Washington Spirit 5:00 pm Audi Field Prime Video

5/9/25 Utah Royals FC 7:30 pm BMO Stadium NWSL/P+

5/17/25 @Bay FC 7:00 pm PayPal Park ION

5/24/25 Racing Louisville FC 7:00 pm BMO Stadium ION

6/7/25 Chicago Stars FC 7:00 pm BMO Stadium ION

6/14/25 North Carolina Courage 7:00 pm BMO Stadium ION

6/20/25 @Kansas City Current 5:00 pm CPKC Stadium Prime Video

8/1/25 @Seattle Reign FC 7:30 pm Lumen Field NWSL/P+

8/9/25 @San Diego Wave FC 7:00 pm Snapdragon Stadium ION

8/15/25 @Utah Royals FC 7:00 pm America First Field NWSL/P+

8/21/25 Orlando Pride 7:30 pm BMO Stadium CBSSN

9/1/25 Bay FC 6:00 pm BMO Stadium CBSSN

9/7/25 @NJ/NY Gotham FC 2:00 pm Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN

9/13/25 @North Carolina Courage 9:30 am WakeMed Soccer Stadium CBS

9/18/25 Washington Spirit 7:30 pm BMO Stadium CBSSN

9/27/25 @Racing Louisville FC 4:30 pm Lynn Family Stadium ION

10/6/25 Kansas City Current 7:30 pm BMO Stadium CBSSN

10/12/25 Houston Dash 2:00 pm BMO Stadium ESPN

10/19/25 Portland Thorns FC 2:00 pm BMO Stadium ESPN

11/2/25 @Chicago Stars FC TBD SeatGeek Stadium National Hold

