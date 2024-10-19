Warriors Look to Bounce Back in Swift Current Saturday

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - For the first time this season, the Moose Jaw Warriors will go toe-to-toe with their Trans-Canada rivals, the Swift Current Broncos, on Saturday night.

The Warriors will be looking for a bounce back performance after dropping their third straight to Medicine Hat on Friday.

"[Medicine Hat] was a good tune up for Swift Current," Warriors associate coach Scott King said after Friday's game. "They're a quick team, especially at home, they transition well, they've done that for years now, they're a dangerous team."

The Warriors lost 6-3 to the Tigers on Friday, which dropped their record to 3-6-1-0 through 10 games this season.

Moose Jaw is still without four key forwards with Brayden Schuurman, Rilen Kovacevic, Ethan Semeniuk and Max Finley.

So far this season, the Warriors are being led by 18-year-old forward Lynden Lakvoic, who picked up two assists on Friday to push his season total to 13 points, while Warriors captain Brayden Yager is second on the team in scoring with five goals and nine points.

On the Broncos side, they're coming off a 5-0 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at the InnovationPlex.

19-year-old forward Luke Mistelbacher is pacing the Broncos' attack this season with six goals and 14 points in 10 games. 20-year-old forward Carlin Dezainde has two goals and three points in four games since being acquired by the Broncos.

The Warriors and Broncos split their season series 3-3 last season, but Moose Jaw got the better of Swift Current in the second round of the WHL Playoffs, winning their series in five games.

The two sides meet for the first time since then on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the InnovationPlex. Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, Voice of the Warriors James Gallo will have all the action with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.

