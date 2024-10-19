Pats Thump Thunderbirds 8-0

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats thumped the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-0 on Saturday inside the Brandt Centre. The 8-0 shutout win was the first since December 30, 2016 (W, 8-0 at PA).

14 different Pats players recorded at least a point, scoring a season-high eight goals, with three in the first, four in the second and one in the third.

Kelton Pyne made 21 saves for his third career shutout, and first since February 23, 2022 when he posted two shutouts in his first four games. Logan Peskett scored twice for Regina, recording his first career multi-goal game. Five others had multi-point nights. Tye Spencer (1G-1A), Braxton Whitehead (1G-1A), and Sam Oremba (1G-1A) each had a goal and an assist. Corban Almen and Tyson Buczkowski also chipped in with two assists each.

The Pats reached the eight-goal mark for the first time since February 11, 2023 (W, 8-4 vs. MJ). The club also limited the Thunderbirds to 21 shots, which ties for the lowest total this season. The Pats have now limited their opponents to less than 30 shots in four straight games.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 8, Thunderbirds 0

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 46 seconds - Sam Oremba (3), assisted by Tyson Buczkowski & Braxton Whitehead (PP) // An offensive zone faceoff win by Whitehead was sent to the point where Buczkowski fed a pass to Oremba in the slot for a one-timer that he ripped past Grayson Malinoski to give the Pats an early 1-0 lead.

2-0 Pats at 14:50 - Tye Spencer (3), assisted by Sam Oremba & Zachary Lansard // Oremba grabbed the puck behind the Thunderbirds' net and tucked it to Spencer who got just enough to direct it into the net to give the Pats a 2-0 lead.

3-0 Pats at 18:04 - Aleksey Chichkin (1), assisted by Tye Spencer // Chichkin's blast from the top of the left circle went bar down past the Thunderbirds netminder to extend the Pats lead to 3-0.

Second Period

4-0 Pats at 2:41 - Logan Peskett (1), assisted by Cohen Klassen & Corban Almen // Klassen sent a pass to the Thunderbirds blueline where Peskett was able to corral the puck and make good on his opportunity for himself as he chipped the puck over Malinoski to extend the Pats lead to four.

5-0 Pats at 8:58 - Logan Peskett (2), assisted by Corban Almen // On a rush, Peskett let a shot go that went through and past a screened Malinoski to extend the Pats lead to five at 5-0.

6-0 Pats at 16:24 - Zackary Shantz (4), assisted by Corbin Vaughan & Jaxsin Vaughan (PP) // The Pats worked the puck around the offensive zone and Vaughan found Shantz in the slot and he buried the puck to give the Pats a 6-0 lead.

7-0 Pats at 17:10 - Anthony Wilson (3), unassisted // Wilson's shot from along the goal line snuck past Malinoski to give the Pats a converted touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Third Period

8-0 Pats at 17:58 - Braxton Whitehead (1), assisted by Cole Temple & Tyson Buczkowski (PP) // Temple's shot from the right circle was tipped by Whitehead past Ratzlaff to make it 8-0.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 11-12-12-35 | Seattle - 8-11-2-21

PP : Regina - 3/4 | Seattle - 0/1

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (21 saves / 21 shots)

Seattle: Grayson Malinoski (15 saves / 22 shots in 37:10) & Scott Ratzaff (12 saves / 13 shots in 22:50)

THE 3 STARS

First: Logan Peskett - Pats

Second: Kelton Pyne - Pats

Third: Cohen Klassen - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Friday, October 25 when they host Carter Yakemchuk and the Calgary Hitmen at 7pm. The Pats will then battle the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday in Medicine Hat to wrap up the weekend.

