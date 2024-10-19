Broncos Host Warriors in Playoff Rematch

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (5-5-0-0) will look for their second straight win at home this weekend as they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors (3-6-1-0) for the first time since the 2024 Playoff Saturday night.

LAST GAME 5-0 W vs Chiefs: Carlin Dezainde, Connor Gabriel, Luke Mistelbacher & Connor Dale all had goals in the first period and Reid Dyck made 38 save for his first shutout of the season as the Broncos blanked the Spokane Chiefs 5-0. Brady Birnie added a power play goal in the win for Swift Current Friday night

Vs. MOOSE JAW: This is the first of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. Swift Current and Moose Jaw were dead even in wins in the 2023-24 season both earning a 3-3 record. The Broncos and Warriors met in Round 2 of the WHL Eastern Conference Semi-Finals where Moose Jaw would take the series 4-1. During the Regular Season, Luke Mistelbacher lead the Broncos in scoring against Moose Jaw with seven points in all six games played with three goals and four assists. While both goaltenders Joey Rocha and Reid earned single victories over the Warriors.

It's Hockey Happy Hour as there will be food and drink specials from 6-7 PM. While it's Sask Lotteries night where there will be plenty of prize give-aways throughout the night.

Can't make it to the game? You can catch all the action on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

