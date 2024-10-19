Broncos Go Toe-To-Toe with Warriors 6-5 Overtime Win Saturday Night

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) 1:42 into overtime would help get the Swift Current Broncos back above .500 with a 6-5 thriller over the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night.

The Broncos would open the scoring in the first minutes of the first as Caleb Potter (Regina, SK) would float the puck on goal and hit a Moose Jaw stick on the way through to make it 1-0 Broncos Jace McFaul (Edmonton, AB) & Clarke Caswell would orchestrate But the Warriors wouldn't go away as Lynden Lakovic would solve Reid Dyck at 10:02. The Warriors would then then take the lead as Brayden Yager would give the Warriors the lead at 17:35 as Yager would sneak in a shot on a feed for Lakovic and the Broncos would take 2-1 lead to the break in the first.

The second period would see the Broncos having issues solving Warrior goaltender Jackson Unger but on the 17 shots taken, with 2:25 left in the period, Clarke Caswell would tie the game at 2-2 on a feed from Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB).

In the final frame the Broncos and Warriors would pour on the offence as both teams would trade shots and the eventual goals as Luke Mistelbacher would open the scoing in the third at 4:15 as the Broncos lead goes to 3-2. The Warriors counter with Landen McFadden would tie it at 3-3 at 11:18. The Broncos respond a 1:03 later as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would counter after a Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) save on a Brayden Yager break-away made it 4-3 from Caswell and Eric Johnston (Regina, SK). But back came the Warriors moments later at 15:53 would make it 4-4 on a Pavel McKenzie mark, but the Broncos again would take the lead as 35 seconds later Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would make pay dirt on a Warrior turnover from Caswell and Johnston to get out in front 5-4. But with the net empty for Moose Jaw, Brayden Yager would solve Reid Dyck at 18:40 to draw it even once again at 5-5 forcing overtime and insuring at least a single point for both clubs.

In the extra frame, the Broncos would cash in at 1:42 as Luke Mistelbacher would cap the night off with his 2nd of the night from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB).

With the win the Broncos are above .500 at 6-5-0-0 while the Warriors drop to 3-6-2-0 on the campaign.

Next up for the Broncos they continue their five-game home stand next weekend starting Friday against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

