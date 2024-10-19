Hawks Blanked by Silvertips, 3-0

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Everett Silvertips in a 2-0 contest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game #11: Portland (0) vs. Everett (3)

SOG: POR (26) - EVT (30)

PP: POR (0/3) - EVT (0/4)

Saves: Schlenker (28/30) - Sanche (26/26)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING: EVT - Nolan Chatsko (2) from Tyler Mackenzie and Jesse Heslop EVT - Beau Courtney (2) from Carter Bear and Landon Dupont EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (8) (Empty Net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Everett Silvertips started the scoring six minutes into the opening frame and added another halfway through the second for the two-goal lead. The Silvertips netted the empty netter with four seconds left in regulation for the 3-0 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head to Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans in a Sunday, October 20 matinee at 4:05 p.m. at Toyota Center.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

