Hawks Blanked by Silvertips, 3-0
October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Everett Silvertips in a 2-0 contest on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Game #11: Portland (0) vs. Everett (3)
SOG: POR (26) - EVT (30)
PP: POR (0/3) - EVT (0/4)
Saves: Schlenker (28/30) - Sanche (26/26)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING: EVT - Nolan Chatsko (2) from Tyler Mackenzie and Jesse Heslop EVT - Beau Courtney (2) from Carter Bear and Landon Dupont EVT - Tyler MacKenzie (8) (Empty Net)
GAME SUMMARY:
The Everett Silvertips started the scoring six minutes into the opening frame and added another halfway through the second for the two-goal lead. The Silvertips netted the empty netter with four seconds left in regulation for the 3-0 final.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks head to Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans in a Sunday, October 20 matinee at 4:05 p.m. at Toyota Center. - Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024
- Isogai Returns to Scoring Column, But Wild Drop 4-1 Decision at Kamloops Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets' Win Streak Ends - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Go Toe-To-Toe with Warriors 6-5 Overtime Win Saturday Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Sanche Stops 26 in 3-0 Shutout at Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Drop Wild OT Game in Swift Current on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Americans Win Third Straight With 6-5 Victory Over Kelowna - Tri-City Americans
- Hawks Blanked by Silvertips, 3-0 - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Thump Thunderbirds 8-0 - Regina Pats
- Hitmen Dominant Hurricanes - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Host Warriors in Playoff Rematch - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Lose Big in Lethbridge to Conclude Road Trip - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Look to Bounce Back in Swift Current Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Kelowna Breaks Away for 4-0 Win over Wild Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Day Hub: October 19 vs. Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 19 - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Double up Warriors 6-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Get Shutout Victory In Wenatchee - Kelowna Rockets
- Chiefs Blanked by Broncos 5-0 in Last Game of Eastern Swing - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Shut Out Chiefs - Swift Current Broncos
- T-Birds Start Road Trip with Loss - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Fall to Tigers on Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.