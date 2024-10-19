Cougars Lose Big in Lethbridge to Conclude Road Trip

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Prince George Cougars concluded their three-game road-swing with a 7-3 setback against the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday at the visitlethbridge.com arena.

Jett Lajoie, Ephram McNutt, and Koehn Ziemmer scored the Prince George goals, and Josh Ravensbergen made 32 saves on 39 shots.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD

1-0 Hurricanes at 4:45 - Will Sharpe (1) assisted by Miguel Marques and Noah Chadwick // Shortly after the Hurricanes killed off a penalty, Will Sharpe carried the puck up the left wing and the shot rode up the left side of Josh Ravensbergen and into the net to give the Hurricanes an early lead.

2-0 Hurricanes at 14:49 - Kooper Gizowski (4) assisted by Logan McCutcheon and Will Sharpe // The puck made its way to the high slot area off a pass from Logan McCutcheon who found Kooper Gizowksi and he wired a shot off the back bar and out in a hurry to give the Hurricanes a two goal lead.

2nd PERIOD

2-1 Hurricanes at 7:08 - Jett Lajoie (7) assisted by Hunter Laing // Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing flipped the puck out of his own zone and the puck found the stick of Jett Lajoie who raced to the puck in behind the defence and slid the puck through the legs of Hurricane goaltender Brady Smith.

3-1 Hurricanes at 8:47 - Noah Chadwick (1) assisted by Miguel Marques and Kash Andresen // It was a terrific individual effort from Hurricane captain Noah Chadwick who cut his way into the middle of the ice past a couple of Cougar defenders and backhanded home his first of the season to re-store the Hurricane two-goal lead.

3-2 Hurricanes at 9:20 - Ephram McNutt (2) assisted by Koehn Ziemmer and Arseni Anisimov // Shortly after the Hurricane goal, the Cats responded swiftly as a Koehn Ziemmer shot was fanned on, and the puck made its way to Ephram McNutt in the slot and made no mistake and put the puck through the legs of Smith to get Prince George back within one.

4-2 Hurricanes at 19:37 - Shane Smith (1) assisted by Miguel Marques and Logan McCutcheon // After a late Cougar power-play was cut short due to a penalty, the Hurricanes made the Cougars pay during 4 on 4 as Shane Smith tucked in his first goal of the season and first goal as a Hurricane to make it 4-2.

3rd PERIOD:

5-2 Hurricanes at 4:44 - Will Sharpe (2) (PP) assisted Logan Wormald and Miguel Marques // The Hurricanes tacked on another as a shot from the point off the stick of Will Sharpe and made its way past Ravensbergen to make it 5-2

6-2 Hurricanes at 5:59 - Shane Smith (2) assisted by Will Sharpe and Noah Chadwick // Lethbridge added to their lead as a point shot from blue-liner Will Sharpe was re-directed by Shane Smith and the puck switched directions and went through the legs of Ravensbergen to make it 6-2.

7-2 Hurricanes at 7:17 - Logan Wormald (6) (PP) assisted by Noah Chadwick and Miguel Marques // The beat continued for the Hurricanes as they scored another one shortly after their sixth tally. A shot from forward Logan Wormald at the right circle went past the short-side of Ravensbergen to make it 7-2.

7-3 Hurricanes at 13:31 - Koehn Ziemmer (4) (PP) assisted by Borya Valis and Terik Parascak // In the latter part of the third period, LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer got the puck at the bottom of the right circle and fired a shot past the sprawling Smith to make it 7-3 late in the game.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 3 LET: 7

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 25 LET: 7

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 1-7 LET: 2-7

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 32/39

LET: Brady Smith - 60:00 - 22/25

3 STARS:

1. LET: Will Sharpe (2-2-4)

2. LET: Miguel Marques (0-5-5)

3. LET: Noah Chadwick (1-3-4)

