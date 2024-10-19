Tigers Double up Warriors 6-3

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers headed to Moose Jaw looking to get back in the win column and back to .500 on the season. The two teams were meeting for the second time this season with the Warriors taking the first matchup in Medicine Hat 6-3.

The Warriors opened the scoring only 1:27 into the first period. Connor Schmidt stopped the puck from exiting the zone and threw a shot on net. Owen Berge redirected the shot into the back of the net for this fourth of the season. The Tigers would respond just under six minutes later. Bryce Pickford put a shot on net from the point that was stopped. Luckily Mathew Ward was parked out in front and was able to put home the rebound for his second of the campaign. Jonas Woo found the score sheet with an assist on the tying goal. Gavin McKenna would give the Tigers their first lead of the game only a minute later. Oasiz Wiesblatt stole the puck and handcuffed the goalie with some nice back and forth passing before McKenna put home his third of the year.

The Warriors struck again early in the second period to even the score up. 23 seconds in, Lynden Lakovic found Brayden Yager alone in front where he was able to put home his fifth with a nice shot off a deke. Nate Corbet would reinstate the Tigers' lead midway through the second period with his first of the season. Corbet took the feed from Andrew Basha and let a wrister go from the left faceoff dot that beat the goalie over the glove. Ward picked up his second point of the night with the secondary assist. The Warriors would respond quickly though to send the game to the final frame all tied at three apiece. Lakovic found Kalem Parker with a backdoor pass that he was able to tap in for his first.

The Tigers would retake the lead early in the third period and wouldn't look back. McKenna returned the favor this time and found Wiesblatt streaking towards the net. He let a quick wrister go that found the top corner on the glove side. Hunter St. Martin gave the Tigers a bit of breathing room late with an insurance marker while on the penalty kill. Coming down on a two on one rush, St. Martin decided to keep it and let a laser go from the right circle that found the top corner for his team leading sixth goal. Just over a minute later, Basha would make it a 6-3 game putting home an empty net goal before the penalty kill expired.

Harrison Meneghin picked up his third win in orange and black making 10 saves on 13 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Ethan Hughes - Moose Jaw

Jonas Woo - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Brayden Ryan-MacKay

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Hitmen. Game time is 7:00 PM (MT) and tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

