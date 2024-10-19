Chiefs Blanked by Broncos 5-0 in Last Game of Eastern Swing

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Spokane Chiefs dropped their final game of their Eastern Conference road trip to the Swift Current Broncos Friday night, 5-0.

The Broncos dominated the first period, posting a whopping 22 shots on goal to Spokane's eight and finding the twine on four of them. Carlin Dezainde opened the scoring just three and a half minutes into play with help from Clarke Caswell and Grayson Burzynski. That was followed up by three more Swift Current goals in the first period: Connor Gabriel at 14:05 (shorthanded), Luke Mistelbacher at 16:29, and Connor Dale at 19:05.

Dawson Cowan replaced Carter Esler in net at the start of the middle frame, but the Broncos were able to capitalize on a man advantage at 9:11 as Brady Birnie scored his fifth of the season to put Swift Current up five.

That would end up being the last goal of the game, as the Broncos secured the 5-0 shutout victory despite being outshot by Spokane 30-16 through the last two periods.

Spokane went 0-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Chiefs return home to take on the Vancouver Giants Friday, October 25.

