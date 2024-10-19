Americans Win Third Straight With 6-5 Victory Over Kelowna

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The trio of Gavin Garland, Brandon Whynott and Carter MacAdams combined for nine points as the Tri-City Americans (4-3-1-0) battled back from a 4-1 deficit before holding on for a 6-5 victory over the Kelowna Rockets (4-6-0-0) Saturday night.

Kelowna opened the scoring late in the first period when Michael Cicek skated into the Americans zone, faked a shot to get the defenseman to go down, before pulling the puck to his backhand. He worked his way toward the bottom of the left faceoff circle before firing a backhand shot under the glove of Lukas Matecha for his sixth of the season 13:46 into the game.

The Americans would answer back inside the final minute of the period. Jaxen Adam skated into the Kelowna end before sliding the puck across the slot to Jake Gudelj who snapped a shot through the five hole of Jari Kykkanen for his first of the year. The goal came with just 20 seconds left in the period and saw Adam and Terrell Goldsmith pick up assists.

Tri-City was hoping the late goal would give them some momentum heading into the second period, but it was Kelowna who came out firing to start the frame.

Four and a half minutes in Max Graham took a slick feed from Tij Iginla and fired a shot past Matecha from between the faceoff dots, restoring Kelowna's lead. Two minutes later Andrew Cristall found himself on a breakaway and pushed the lead to 3-1.

Less than a minute later a shot from the slot ramped up off a stick and hit the glass behind Matecha before bouncing right back into the crease where Graham knocked home his second of the game. It was three goals in 3:13 as Kelowna jumped out to a 4-1 lead, forcing the Americans to take their 30-second timeout.

The quick breather clearly worked as Tri-City had some jump in their step following the timeout and would eventually cut into the lead.

Moments after a power play expired Garland fed the puck across the slot for Whynott who beat Kykkanen from the left circle to cut the Rockets lead to 4-2.

Two and a half minutes later, a strong forechecking effort by MacAdams caused a turnover and MacAdams dropped the puck for Garland who snapped a shot past the glove of Kykkanen from the right circle to make it 4-3.

Tri-City thought they had tied the game in the dying seconds of the period when Whynott redirected a pass toward Kykkanen off the rush. The chance hit the post before sliding along the line, but Kykkanen was able to pull his left leg towards his body while lying flat on his stomach to keep the puck out of the net, giving Kelowna a 4-3 lead heading into the third.

The intermission didn't do anything to stop the Americans' momentum however as they went to the power play a minute into the third. Just four seconds into that power play, Whynott intercepted a pass below the Kelowna goal line before swinging it to the slot where Cruz Pavao ripped a shot over the glove of Kykkanen to tie the game.

Tri-City then took their first lead of the game less than three minutes later when Shaun Rios threw the puck to the net from the high slot, beating a screened Kykkanen for his second of the season.

Kelowna finally stopped the bleeding when Jaxon Kehrig tied the game on a fluttering shot off the rush, 7:12 into the third.

The Americans didn't wait long before restoring the lead as Max Curran was the recipient of a friendly bounce in the Kelowna zone.

After Gudelj couldn't connect on a one timer from the slot, the puck was bouncing toward the right face-off circle. It hopped right over a Kelowna defender's stick and landed right on Curran's tape who quickly fired it into the open net with his first of the season. The goal came with 8:16 remaining in regulation.

Tri-City's penalty kill was put to the test in the final minutes of the game as they had to kill off 1:51 of power play time to end the game. Matecha came up with a game-saving stop with just seconds remaining, sliding over to his right and denying Iginla from the left circle.

The puck ended up along the boards and the Americans lodged it in place, running out the clock for the 6-5 win.

Tri-City now wraps up their four-game homestand with a 4:05 puck drop against the Portland Winterhawks (6-4-1-0) on Sunday.

Announced attendance was 3,291.

