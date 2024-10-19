Broncos Shut Out Chiefs

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos thanks to a four goal first period and a 38 save shutout from Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB), dispatched the Spokane Chiefs Friday night 5-0.

The Broncos exploded onto the scene as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would score his second goal as a Bronco and 8th of the season at 3:36 from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). Swift Current would be busy in the late stages of the first as on a Spokane power-play, Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) went in transition and beat Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler at 14:05 and pushing the lead to 2-0. Over two minutes later at 16:29 Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would finish a transition play with Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) to make it 3-0 Broncos. In the final minute of the first, Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) would turn on the jets and burst into the Chiefs zone and beat Esler to make it 4-0 with 55.5 second left in the opening frame giving the Broncos their biggest first period scoring summary of the season going to the 2nd.

In the middle frame the Broncos would strike on the power play as Brady Birnie would re-direct his 5th of the season from Mistelbacher and Caswell at 9:11. Late in the period the Chiefs would get some power play time and Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck would come up big shutting the door keeping a clean sheet for the Broncos through 40, making 18 saves in the period.

In the third both teams had power plays but Reid Dyck stood tall stopping all twelve shots he faced in the third putting up his 1st shutout of the season and fifth in his career putting the Broncos back to .500 with the 5-0 triumph and a 5-0 final.

Next up for the Broncos, a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Moose Jaw Warriors at home Saturday night at 7 PM.

