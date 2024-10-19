Warriors Drop Wild OT Game in Swift Current on Saturday

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos went toe-to-toe in a back-and-forth game on Saturday night.

Brayden Yager scored with 1:20 to go in regulation to tie the game, but the Broncos came away with the 6-5 overtime win over the Warriors at InnovationPlex.

"After our last couple of games, that was a point of emphasis was making sure that our compete was strong today and we saw that for the most part," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said after the game.

"For our group to be able to battle back, especially in the third period, get a late goal there to tie it up is big and it's important for our group moving forward as we get ready for Tuesday and our [road] trip."

Yager put together a big game for the Warriors with two goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period, and four points. He now has seven goals and 13 points in seven games since returning from the Winnipeg Jets.

"In these times right now, you need your best players to be your best players and we saw that from him tonight," Pereverzoff said. "He's going to have to put the team on his back at times and carry a heavy load, so we saw that tonight."

Jackson Unger was busy between the pipes for the Warriors as he made 50 saves in the loss.

The Broncos opened the game's scoring when Caleb Potter scored just 4:32 into the first period, but Moose Jaw answered back.

Lynden Lakovic finished off a great passing play midway through the period for his sixth of the season.

Then, Yager scored his sixth of the season with 2:25 left in the first period to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead after one.

The Broncos picked up the only goal of the second period off the stick of Clarke Caswell with just 1:47 to go in the frame to tie the game at 2-2 after two.

The third period was back-and-forth with a total of six goals between the two teams.

Luke Mistelbacher gave the Broncos a 3-2 lead just 4:15 into the third, but the Warriors got a response just past the midway point of the period from Landen McFadden with his second of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

Swift Current moved back in front only 1:03 later when Carlin Dezainde scored to make it 4-3.

The Warriors found the equalizer when Pavel McKenzie tipped home his third of the season with 4:07 left to play in the third, but the Broncos came right back with a goal from Ty Coupland only 35 seconds later.

Then with just 1:20 to go in regulation, Yager took a shot from the point that found its way through for his team-leading seventh of the season to send the game to overtime.

Mistelbacher won it for the Broncos only 1:42 into the three-on-three extra period.

The Warriors have now been leading or tied heading into the third period in nine of 11 games this season, but have only been able to convert that into three wins.

Pereverzoff said the young squad is learning how to win.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, we're right there, we're obviously a little bit young, but we're doing a good job keeping ourselves involved in games and that's job number one," Pereverzoff said.

The Warriors are back on home ice to host the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Hangar on Tuesday night in their final home game of October.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.