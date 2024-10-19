Game Day Hub: October 19 vs. Everett

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The club will celebrate Grunge Night with exclusive merchandise and iconic music.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks fought hard but ultimately fell to the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in overtime at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. The Blazers scored early, but the Winterhawks rallied in the third period with two power-play goals from captain Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Yaremko. Kamloops tied the game late in the third, sending it into overtime, where they secured the game-winner just 1:47 in. Despite the loss, head coach Kyle Gustafson highlighted the positives, emphasizing the need for the team to build on their performance moving forward

Grunge Night

Embrace the spirit of Grunge Night with the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday! As the club hits the ice to take on the Silvertips they'll also honor the iconic music and culture that shaped the Pacific Northwest. Fans are encouraged to don their best flannel and rock out to classic tracks from the era, creating a truly gritty game day experience. Don't miss out on this unique night celebrating both hockey and the rebellious spirit of grunge!

Synced Scorers: Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth

With points in Thursday's contest both captain Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth extended their point streaks to four games. In that four-game span, both players have tallied an identical stat line of two goals and five assists. Chyzowski continues to lead by example, while Jugnauth's offensive contributions from the blue line have been equally impressive. The duo's consistent production has been a key factor in the Winterhawks' early season success, as they look to keep their streaks alive and help lead the team to a victory over the Silvertips on Saturday.

Scouting the Silvertips

The Everett Silvertips enter tonight's showdown against the Winterhawks with an impressive 7-2-0 record, fresh off a commanding 6-3 win against the Swift Current Broncos. Currently sitting in second place in the U.S. Division and ranked 10th in the CHL Top 10, the Silvertips have quickly established themselves as a dominant force early in the season, with their only setbacks coming against Moose Jaw and Vancouver.

Leading the offensive charge is Carter Bear, who has emerged as the team's top scorer with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in nine games. Close behind him is forward Tarin Smith, contributing significantly with 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists). Tyler MacKenzie and exceptional status player Landon Dupont each add to the scoring depth with 12 points apiece, showcasing the Silvertips' well-rounded attack.

In net, starting goaltender Jesse Sanche has been reliable, boasting a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage across six appearances. The Winterhawks will look to take down their division rival and aim to reclaim momentum in the standings. -

Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

