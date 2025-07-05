Winterhawks Announce 50th Anniversary 2025-26 Promotions and Theme Nights

July 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The biggest nights of the Portland Winterhawks' season are right around the corner! We're proud to announce our promotions and theme nights calendar for our 50th Anniversary 2025-26 campaign as we Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey.

From fan-favorites to exciting new additions, there's something for everyone at the Glass Palace this year. Take a look!

DATE THEME NIGHT/PROMOTION START OPPONENT

Saturday, October 25 50 Years of Hawkey: The Countdown Begins 6:00 pm PDT Saskatoon

Friday, October 31 Keep Portland Fear'd 7:00 pm PDT Prince George

Saturday, November 1 Dia de Los Muertos 6:00 pm PDT Kamloops

Saturday, November 8 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 50-41 6:00 pm PDT Spokane

Friday, November 14 Hosers vs Five-O 7:00 pm PDT Wenatchee

Sunday, November 16 Hawks Fight Hunger (pres. by Fred Meyer) 4:00 pm PST Wenatchee

Saturday, November 29 Where's Waldo 6:00 pm PST Swift Current

Saturday, December 6 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 40-31 6:00 pm PST Seattle

Sunday, December 7 Toy Drive (pres. by Les Schwab & KPTV) 4:00 pm PST Vancouver

Saturday, December 13 Holiday Party (pres. by Fred Meyer) 6:00 pm PST Penticton

Sunday, December 14 Teddy Bear Toss (pres. by Les Schwab) 4:00 pm PST Penticton

Wednesday, December 31 Tommy's Flockin Eve (pres. by Toyota) 5:00 pm PST Everett

Friday, January 9 Pride Night 7:00 pm PST Kelowna

Saturday, January 10 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 30-21 6:00 pm PST Kelowna

Tuesday, January 13 Keep Portland Beer'd 7:00 pm PST Moose Jaw

Monday, January 19 Tommypalooza and Mascot Mayhem 3:00 pm PST Spokane

Saturday, January 24 Winterhawks Foundation Night 6:00 pm PST Brandon

Friday, January 30 Pacific Islanders Night 7:00 pm PST Wenatchee

Saturday, February 7 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 6:00 pm PST Seattle

Thursday, February 12 Winterhawks Night Market 7:00 pm PST Victoria

Friday, February 13 Hawks Fight Cancer 7:00 pm PST Spokane

Sunday, February 22 Chinese Lunar New Year 4:00 pm PST Seattle

Saturday, March 7 50 Years of Hawkey: Top Ten of All Time 6:00 pm PST Everett

Sunday, March 8 Women of Hockey 4:00 pm PST Tri-City

Friday, March 13 Stick Tap to the Fans 7:00 pm PST Tri-City

Saturday, March 21 Awards & Jersey off their Back 6:00 pm PST Seattle

Schedule subject to change, please click here for the most updated regular-season schedule.

Keep an eye on Winterhawks.com as each game nears for more information on the theme or promotions. For now, here are a few highlights to look ahead to!

50 Years of Hawkey: The Countdown Begins - Saturday, October 25 vs. Saskatoon

After kicking off the season with 11 games and five weeks on the road, the Hawks are FINALLY back on home ice at the newly renovated Glass Palace! Come early and make sure to take advantage of the opportunity to check out everything new.

Also, we will be announcing, alphabetically, our Top 50 players of all time. You voted, so now make sure you're here to see if your favorite Winterhawks legend made the list!

Season ticket holders can pick up their first gift tonight, as well!

This will be a gigantic party, and an evening you won't want to miss - trust us!

Keep Portland Fear'd - Friday, October 31 vs. Prince George

Halloween is upon us, and we need your help keeping the the Glass Palace a place to be fear'd. Wear your favorite costume, arrive early, prepare your best trick, and you'll be treated to a wonderful hockey game. The concourse will have pop-up stands if you and the kiddos want to get some candy without having to walk around the neighborhood.

Dia de Los Muertos - Saturday, November 1 vs. Kamloops

Come out to the Winterhawks' first Día de Los Muertos night and bring your immediate and extended family to join the hockey family as we honor those who have passed. This will be a joyous evening filled with a variety of activities, food, and apparel, while we remember how much our loved ones mean to us.

50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 50-41 - Saturday, November 8 vs. Spokane

You already know who the top 50 are, but now join us as we begin to narrow down the list and unveil numbers 41-50! Not only that, but we will be celebrating our early years. The focus will be on our inaugural season in 1976 through our first Memorial Cup in 1983. This is a night you'll want to circle on your calendar, for sure!

Hosers vs. Five-O - Friday, November 14 vs. Wenatchee

Come out on November 14 as we celebrate our first responders and catch an on-ice broomball matchup between the Hosers (firefighters) and the Five-O (police) during intermission. Walk the concourse to interact with those who run towards an emergency and thank them for all they do for our community.

Hawks Fight Hunger presented by Fred Meyer - Sunday, November 16 vs. Wenatchee

We are proud to partner with Fred Meyer again as we aim to strike out hunger with our annual 'Hawks Fight Hunger' game on November 16. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take part in this impactful evening. Show up to this matchup against Wenatchee with your best Hawks gear, but don't forget to bring a non-perishable food item to help support the Oregon Food Bank and provide meals to those in need. Stay after the game to participate in the popular Turkey Shoot!

Where's Waldo - Saturday, November 29 vs. Swift Current

You won't have to search hard to find Waldo on this November night. Help us crack the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Waldo" - currently set at 4,626. We have been close the past two seasons, but need your help to break the record this time! Blend in at the game with your Where's Waldo outfits and make sure you get them early so you are not the only one in your section without one! Plus, there will be exciting trivia games throughout the night!

50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 40-31 - Saturday, December 6 vs. Seattle

As we take on our I-5 rival to the north, join us for the next ten names to be announced from our Top 50 Winterhawks of all time. We will be unveiling numbers 31 through 40. As we continue to celebrate our organization's history, come join us as we acknowledge the achievements from 1984 through 1998, our second Memorial Cup.

Toy Drive presented by Les Schwab - Sunday, December 7 vs. Vancouver

Bringing in the holiday cheer, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Fox 12 Oregon, and the Winterhawks will team up yet again to help spread some cheer to Portland-area youth this holiday season. Thanks to our fans' support, we received 3,000 toy donations last year. Can we top that this season, Portland? We can't wait to see everyone there!

Holiday Party Night presented by Fred Meyer - Saturday, December 13 vs. Penticton

Who loves wearing ugly Christmas sweaters? If that's you, start picking out which one you want to wear to the Glass Palace. Not your thing, no problem! Come for the party anyway, as we have a variety of fun activities planned for this special evening, presented by Fred Meyer. Plus, stay after the game for the fan-favorite ham shoot. Stay tuned as the date approaches for more information.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Les Schwab - Sunday, December 14 vs Penticton

The best goal celebration of the year returns on Sunday, December 14, for a special match-up with the newest WHL franchise, the Penticton Vees! Bring your stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when we score our first goal. Diego Buttazzoni brought the bears flying last year. Who will it be in 2025? Donated items will be collected and given to Portland-area non-profits ahead of the holiday season. Last year, you brought the noise for a sell-out game and helped us donate just shy of 17,000 stuffed animals - let's set a new record in our 50th Anniversary!

Tommy's Flockin Eve presented by Toyota - Wednesday, December 31 vs. Everett

Once again, the Winterhawks are excited to ring in the New Year with the best fans in the Western Hockey League. Make note, we have an early puck drop (5:00 p.m.) so fans can attend the game and still have time to make it home or to another party before the clock strikes midnight.

If you did not make plans or are looking for something fun to do with friends and family, be sure to stick around after the game for music, a postgame skate with the players, and a balloon drop. Some of the balloons may even contain cash prizes! More details to come!

Pride Night - Friday, January 9 vs. Kelowna

The Portland Winterhawks have teamed up with the You Can Play project to host their sixth-annual Pride Night game on Friday, January 9 against the Kelowna Rockets! Pride Night is an opportunity for Winterhawks players, staff, and fans to promote an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people in our sport on and off the ice.

50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 30-21 - Saturday, January 10 vs Kelowna

This is another night you won't want to miss because we are unveiling numbers 21-30 on our Top 50 Winterhawks of all time. In addition, we will reminisce about the 1999-2013 years, which featured the four straight years of playing in the WHL Finals.

Are you a season ticket holder? If so, you can also pick up your second gift on January 10.

Keep Portland Beer'd - Tuesday, January 13 vs. Moose Jaw

Portland is one of the best cities in the country when it comes to recognizing the work our service industry workers provide. Experience the Glass Palace is a new way as we recognize all the work our service industry workers do every day! Rather than just sitting in your seat, take a walk around the concourse to experience and appreciate all the work our service workers do! x`

Tommypalooza & Mascot Mayhem - Monday, January 19 vs. Spokane

This afternoon is sure to be memorable as we celebrate the birthday of our beloved mascot, Tommy, and we want you to be part of the mayhem! We're once again hosting local elementary schools for a day of hockey and learning! Kids will take part in an educational experience on the concourse on the video screen while they cheer on the Hawks during a matinee tilt against Spokane.

When you're walking around the concourse enjoying the views of Portland only the Glass Palace can provide, you might spot Tommy and other local mascots! Plus, the game falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so hopefully you can take the day off work to celebrate the extended weekend with us.

Stay in your seats during intermission because the much-anticipated game between the Junior Winterhawks and Tommy & friends returns again this year!

We realize this is an early start for a weekday game, so if you're a Winterhawks Season Ticket Holder member, please remember that you can bank your tickets for use at a future regular season home game by contacting your ticket representative.

Winterhawks Foundation Night - Saturday, January 24 vs. Brandon

We are thrilled to host our second Winterhawks Foundation Night on January 24. The night will invite fans to experience a night of hockey and community coming together. Learn more about all the ways the Winterhawks Foundation is involved in and around the Portland-metro area.

Pacific Islanders Night - Friday, January 30 vs. Wenatchee

Join us on Friday, January 30, at the Glass Palace for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, community, and the rich heritage of the community. Our Pacific Islander Celebration Night will honor the traditions, contributions, and enduring legacy of Pacific Islanders with an exciting and meaningful experience.

50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 - Saturday, February 7 vs. Seattle

We're getting close to naming the number one Winterhawk of all time, but before we can announce the top ten, secure your seats to find out who ranks 11 through 20. We will also be highlighting some of our more recent memorable moments in our 50-year history: 2014 through last year's remarkable playoff run to make back-to-back Western Conference Championship series.

Night Market at the Glass Palace - Thursday, February 12 vs. Victoria

As we celebrate all the vibrant cultures of Portland, Night Market at the Glass Palace will feature art, photography, and locally made hops and brews. Plus, prominent Portland artists and photographers will be on-site to display and sell their art/photos. Fans should keep a lookout for some future collaboration with the artists!

Chinese Lunar New Year Night - Sunday, February 22 vs. Seattle

Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year with the Winterhawks! Join us for a rivalry game against Seattle with vibrant cultural performances and perhaps a festive giveaway on February 22. Get your tickets and ring in the Lunar New Year with a roar!

50 Years of Hawkey: Top Ten of All Time - Saturday, March 7 vs. Everett

The night of all nights! We've been counting down our Top 50 players of all time throughout the season. Now, it is time to unveil the Top Ten Winterhawks and our number one player in our 50-year history! Who do you think it is? Distinguished alumni will be in attendance to help us Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey. March 7 will be a night Hawks fans will be talking about for years to come!

Premier season ticket holders have the opportunity to pick up their exclusive gift on Saturday.

Women of Hawkey - Sunday, March 8 vs. Tri-City

The Winterhawks annual evening of celebrating all the women of Hawkey, which includes the Winterhawks, Rosebuds, and beyond will include a variety of activities and promotions! Stay tuned for more information!

Stick Tap to the Fans - Friday, March 13 vs Tri-City

We know Hawks fans are the best fans in the league, so make sure you have a ticket as we give a stick tap to you! Everything will be centered around how we appreciate you and the noise and energy you bring every night! Stay tuned for details on upcoming activities, prizes, giveaways, and special promotions that might make an appearance.

Awards & Jersey off their Back - Saturday, March 21 vs. Seattle

Our final home game of the regular season means it is time to hand out our team awards. We will also have an on-ice ceremony for the Jersey off their Back presentation. Fans will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets through the Winterhawks Foundation throughout the season. The winners will be given a signed, game-worn jersey from one of the Winterhawks' players.

Trading Card Giveaways presented by The Barbers

They were a big hit when we first introduced them in 2023-24, you loved them last year, so of course they're back in 2025-26! The first 500 fans into the VMC during the six nights below can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! Mark your calendars now and get there early to secure each set.

Trading Card Giveaway Nights:

Sunday, October 26 vs. Victoria - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, November 16 vs. Wenatchee - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, December 7 vs. Vancouver - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 4 vs. Wenatchee - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 22 vs. Seattle - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Everett - 4:00 P.M.

Community Skates

Want to skate on the Glass Palace ice where the Hawks play? We have you covered! We will have six community skate nights again this year. Stay tuned as those dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Flex Tickets

A Portland Winterhawks Flex Pack is the most flexible way to be a Winterhawks fan! A standard 10 Flex Pack includes ten (10) regular season ticket vouchers, and you're free to use them any way you want. Click here to learn more or call the office at 503-236-4295 to get more details.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2025

Winterhawks Announce 50th Anniversary 2025-26 Promotions and Theme Nights - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.