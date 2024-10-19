Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 19

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Rockets

Saturday, October 19 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Gavin Garland scored twice, including the eventual game winner in the third period, as the Americans downed the Kamloops Blazers 5-3 Sunday night. Tri-City also got goals from Austin Zemlak, Nick Anisimovicz and Jordan Gavin in the victory. The two wins brought the Americans back to a .500 record at 3-3-1-0 on the season.

VS KELOWNA: It's the second of five meetings with the Rockets this season. Tri-City hosted Kelowna for their home opener two weeks ago, but the Rockets spoiled the party with a 2-1 win. Goaltender Jake Pilon was named the game's first star with 31 saves in the victory. The two teams next meet December 13 at the Toyota Center before two games nine days apart, February 8 and 17, in Kelowna to wrap up the season series.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Jackson Smith (1-7-8) Caden Price (2-10-12)

Austin Zemlak (2-5-7) Tij Iginla (6-3-9)

Carter MacAdams (1-6-7) Jakub Stancl (4-5-9)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Power Play - 14.3% (4-for-28) Power Play - 20.0% (6-for-30)

Penalty Kill - 75.9% (22-for-29) Penalty Kill - 70.6% (24-for-34)

Around the Concourse:

Chuck-A-Puck: Purchase at sections C and R

Jersey Auction: Jordan Gavin #13 (White) at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Carter MacAdams - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

