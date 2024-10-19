Rockets' Win Streak Ends
October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
Tri-City Americans' Shaun Rios versus Kelowna Rockets' Max Graham
(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: John Keller)
The Kelowna Rockets saw their win streak snapped after they lost a wild 6-5 contest to the Tri-City Americans Saturday night in Kennewick.
The Rockets got out to 1-0 and 4-1 leads but Tri-City would score four unanswered goals in the second and third period and game the game winning goal from Max Curran at 11:44 in the third.
GAME SUMMARY
Kelowna would strike first just over halfway through the first period as Michael Cicek would score his sixth of the season for a 1-0 lead. Kelowna would hold that lead until late in the frame where Tri-City would get a goal from Jake Gudelj with 20 seconds remaining in the period to tie it at one apiece.
Kelowna would come out firing in the second period as two Max Graham tallies would sandwich an Andrew Cristall breakaway goal which saw him make a nifty deke around the Americans goaltender, sliding it through the five hole on the backhand to make it 4-1 Rockets. The Americans would get themselves back into the game with two quick goals from Brandon Whynott and Gavin Garland late in the period to cut Kelowna's lead back down to one after 40 minutes of play.
Tri-City would keep the momentum they gathered from their late second period push as Cruz Pavao would tie the game 1:06 into the third on the power play and Shaun Rios would put the home side ahead for the first time in the game with the 5-4 goal coming four minutes into the period. The Rockets would get back on even footing thanks to a goal from rookie Jaxon Kehrig, as his second of the season would fool Lukas Matecha but Tri-City once again found the answer Curran scored the game winning goal with 8:26 remaining on the clock.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Tri-City outshot Kelowna 33-31
Tri-City's power play went 1/4 as Kelowna's went 0/4
Jari Kykkanen stopped 27 of the 33 shots he faced
UP NEXT
Kelowna will return home to host the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Puck drop for that game will go at 7:05 PM.
Images from this story
|
Tri-City Americans' Shaun Rios versus Kelowna Rockets' Max Graham
(John Keller)
