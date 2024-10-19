Rockets' Win Streak Ends

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans' Shaun Rios versus Kelowna Rockets' Max Graham

The Kelowna Rockets saw their win streak snapped after they lost a wild 6-5 contest to the Tri-City Americans Saturday night in Kennewick.

The Rockets got out to 1-0 and 4-1 leads but Tri-City would score four unanswered goals in the second and third period and game the game winning goal from Max Curran at 11:44 in the third.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would strike first just over halfway through the first period as Michael Cicek would score his sixth of the season for a 1-0 lead. Kelowna would hold that lead until late in the frame where Tri-City would get a goal from Jake Gudelj with 20 seconds remaining in the period to tie it at one apiece.

Kelowna would come out firing in the second period as two Max Graham tallies would sandwich an Andrew Cristall breakaway goal which saw him make a nifty deke around the Americans goaltender, sliding it through the five hole on the backhand to make it 4-1 Rockets. The Americans would get themselves back into the game with two quick goals from Brandon Whynott and Gavin Garland late in the period to cut Kelowna's lead back down to one after 40 minutes of play.

Tri-City would keep the momentum they gathered from their late second period push as Cruz Pavao would tie the game 1:06 into the third on the power play and Shaun Rios would put the home side ahead for the first time in the game with the 5-4 goal coming four minutes into the period. The Rockets would get back on even footing thanks to a goal from rookie Jaxon Kehrig, as his second of the season would fool Lukas Matecha but Tri-City once again found the answer Curran scored the game winning goal with 8:26 remaining on the clock.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Tri-City outshot Kelowna 33-31

Tri-City's power play went 1/4 as Kelowna's went 0/4

Jari Kykkanen stopped 27 of the 33 shots he faced

UP NEXT

Kelowna will return home to host the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Puck drop for that game will go at 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

