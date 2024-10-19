Kelowna Breaks Away for 4-0 Win over Wild Friday

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild began a busy weekend against B.C. Division competition on Friday, and ran into a Kelowna Rockets club determined to continue a hot streak after an 0-5 start to the season.

Kelowna succeeded in its quest, finishing the night with a 4-0 win over the Wild at Town Toyota Center, as Wenatchee moved to 3-4-2-0 on the season. The Rockets picked up their fourth straight win, improving to 4-5-0-0 for the year.

The teams scratched out a scoreless first period, with 14 shots between them. Eight minutes into the second, the Rockets hopped in front, when Kayden Longley rattled in a shot in transition after a takeaway at the Kelowna blue line from Jakub Stancl. With the Wild on the power play, Tij Iginla took advantage of a long clearing attempt and rushed the puck to the net to add to the lead with 4:48 left in the period.

The Rockets pushed the lead to three goals with 3:01 to play in the second, as Kalder Varga broke into the Wenatchee zone and sent a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Zach Zahara for his first WHL goal. An empty-net marker from Iginla with 1:06 to play finished the scoring for the night.

Iginla led the Kelowna offense with two goals, while Longley picked up a goal and an assist. Jari Kykkanen ended the night with 26 saves, earning his first win of the season, while Zahara opened his 2024-25 campaign with 20 saves. The penalty-killing units were perfect once again, with each team notching a 4-for-4 mark against the opposing power play unit.

The Wild make a brief trip north of the border Saturday to face the Kamloops Blazers before returning home Sunday for Daddy/Daughter Date Night presented by Keyhole Security. Saturday's opening puck drop at Sandman Centre in Kamloops is scheduled for 6 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live.

Tickets for all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

