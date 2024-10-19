Sanche Stops 26 in 3-0 Shutout at Portland
October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
PORTLAND, Oreg. - Jesse Sanche turned aside all 26 shots thrown his way for his first career shutout, a 3-0 victory over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Nolan Chastko opened the scoring for the Silvertips six minutes into the first period, capping off a rush opportunity with assists to Tyler MacKenzie and Jesse Heslop. Beau Courtney tacked on an insurance goal at 10:07 in the second period, wiring a wrist shot past Marek Schlenker for his second goal of the season.
Tyler MacKenzie added an empty netter with four seconds remaining to seal a 3-0 win.
The victory is Everett's first at Veterans Memorial Coliseum since Nov. 16, 2021, snapping a 16-game and 1,068-day drought.
On the horizon...
The Silvertips return home Oct. 23, with Pink the Rink on Oct. 26!
