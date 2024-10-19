Sanche Stops 26 in 3-0 Shutout at Portland

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PORTLAND, Oreg. - Jesse Sanche turned aside all 26 shots thrown his way for his first career shutout, a 3-0 victory over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Nolan Chastko opened the scoring for the Silvertips six minutes into the first period, capping off a rush opportunity with assists to Tyler MacKenzie and Jesse Heslop. Beau Courtney tacked on an insurance goal at 10:07 in the second period, wiring a wrist shot past Marek Schlenker for his second goal of the season.

Tyler MacKenzie added an empty netter with four seconds remaining to seal a 3-0 win.

The victory is Everett's first at Veterans Memorial Coliseum since Nov. 16, 2021, snapping a 16-game and 1,068-day drought.

