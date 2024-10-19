Hitmen Dominant Hurricanes

October 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen closed out a three-game homestand tonight when they welcomed the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary kept the shot clock low and the offense high in a triumphant 6-1 win over the visitors.

Calgary had a strong start netted three goals in the first 20 minutes. Carter Yakemchuk kicked it off with a one timer goal on the power play for his third of the season. Less than five minutes later Carson Wetsch slipped one through Koen Cleavers five hole on a breakaway to make it 2-0. Brandon Gorzynski finished off the period scoring with his second of the year extending the lead to three heading into the second.

What was looking like a scoreless period, resulted in Lethbridge getting on the board in the final minute courtesy of Brayden Edwards. It would be the last time Lethbridge found the back of the net with Calgary going on to score three more in the final frame. David Adaszynski scored Calgary's fourth goal for his first of the season. Debuting in his first WHL game, Noah Kosick would score his first WHL goal off a beautiful feed from Carter Yakemchuk. Maxim Muranov capped things off in the last five minutes to make the final score 6-1.

Ben Kindel (3a) recorded his second three-point game in a row earning him first star. Carter Yakemchuk (1g,1a) impressed with two points and a plus three rating. Calgary was perfect on the penalty kill, killing off all four Lethbridge power plays.

Calgary picks up five points over the course of their three game homestand, reaching .500. They now sit with a record of 4-4-1-0.

Calgary will begin a three-game road on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Medicine Hat against the Tigers. It's then off to Regina (Oct. 25) and Brandon (Oct. 26) before returning to the 'Dome on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to face the Tigers once again.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.