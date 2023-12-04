Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 4, 2023

Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs

Overall Record: 11-3-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 1 at Wheeling (3-2 Win)

December 2 vs Iowa (5-3 Win)

December 3 vs Iowa (4-5 Loss/Shootout)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 6 vs. Kalamazoo (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 8 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 9 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Flipping the calendar: The Toledo Walleye started the December slate by claiming five of six possible points over the weekend with wins over Wheeling and Iowa, followed by a shootout loss against Iowa. The Walleye posted 12 goals across the three games for another strong offensive showing which has been a trademark of the 2023-24 Fish thus far. Forwards Sam Craggs and Trenton Bliss were the headliners of the weekend, as they both collected five points. Craggs (3G, 2A) tallied the game-winning goal on Saturday and two of the three power play goals on Sunday. Bliss (2G, 3A) meanwhile scored two goals in the third period on Saturday to help finish the comeback win. Brandon Hawkins (4A) and Brandon Kruse (3G) both also posted strong weekend performances.

Filling the barn: Saturday night Toledo posted a massive sellout of 8,322 fans inside the Huntington Center. It was the seventh sellout of the season for the Walleye in its nine home contests. For the season, Toledo is averaging standing room only crowds with 7,654 per contest (7,431 is a sellout). That is good for third among all ECHL teams.

Bliss-tering hot: Forward Trenton Bliss has been red-hot as of late, recording 12 points over his last nine games (7G, 5A). Coming off of being named ECHL Player of the Week, Bliss did not disappoint. Bliss posted five points (2G, 3A) over the weekend, with both of his goals being vital to the 5-3 win on Saturday against Iowa. Bliss is riding a four-game point streak, during which he has tallied eight points (5G, 3A).

Money Mitch: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski is riding a seven-game point streak, his second streak of seven games this season in just 17 games. Over his latest stretch, Lewandowski has collected eight points (2G, 6A). A majority of Lewandowski's points this season have been assists, as his 13 assists are tied for the team-lead.

Power play prowess: The Toledo Walleye power play unit had a strong weekend, scoring four power play goals in ten opportunities, three of which came in the 5-4 shootout loss to Iowa on Sunday. The strong weekend boosts the Walleye power play unit to 25.8% on the season, which is good enough for a top-ten ranking in the ECHL.

The road ahead: The Toledo Walleye will play three games this week. It starts with a Wednesday morning game against Kalamazoo, followed by Friday night against Cincinnati, before heading to Cincinnati on Saturday night to finish out the week.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (3G, 2A; GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .933 SVP)

