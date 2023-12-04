ECHL Transactions - December 4
December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 4, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brady Fleurent, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Matt Marcinew, F suspended by team, removed from roster [12/3]
Atlanta:
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Julian Sime, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Idaho:
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Ontario
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Delete David Spacek, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)
Kansas City:
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield
Newfoundland:
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ty Voit, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Rapid City:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Tulsa:
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wichita:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG
