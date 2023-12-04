ECHL Transactions - December 4

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 4, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brady Fleurent, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Matt Marcinew, F suspended by team, removed from roster [12/3]

Atlanta:

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Julian Sime, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Idaho:

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Ontario

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Delete David Spacek, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/23)

Kansas City:

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Peski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield

Newfoundland:

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ty Voit, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Rapid City:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Tulsa:

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG

