Komets Return Home this Friday and Sunday

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After three games last weekend, the Komets will return home this Friday for a tilt against the Tulsa Oilers at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Iowa Heartlanders will be in town on Sunday for a 5:00 p.m. faceoff. The first Trine University Report Card Night is Friday, December 15, as the Komets host the Utah Grizzlies.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 12/1 vs Indy FW 1 - INDY 3 L

Sat. 12/2 at Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 4 L

Sat. 12/3 at Indy FW 2 - INDY 3 SOL

About last week - The Komets entertained the Indy Fuel on Friday and fell 3-1. The Komets got their only tally of the game as Noah Ganske beat the clock and scored at 19:59 of the first period. Indy fired off a short-handed goal and a power play strike in the second period to make it a 2-1 game after two periods. The Fuel scored the only goal in the third, as Komet goaltender Tyler Parks faced 41 shots, making 38 saves.

On Saturday, the Komets traveled to Cincinnati, leaving with a 4-1 loss. After a scoreless first period, Cincinnati scored at 3:36 of the second period. Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan answered with his eighth of the season at 11:00 to tie the score. After a goaltender interference call removed a goal off the board for the Komets, Cincinnati scored at 6:44 to make the game 2-1 after two periods. The Komets could not rally in the third, as the Cyclones scored twice to cement the win. Brett Brochu got the loss, making 26 saves.

The fifth meeting of the season with Indy took place on Sunday. The Komets fell in a shootout 3-2 as the Indy's Andrew Bellant scored the first two goals on power plays in the second period. In the third, the Komets rallied with goals from Xavier Benard and Alexis D'Aoust. After a scoreless overtime, the game was decided in a shootout, with the Fuel netting all three of their shots. Tyler Parks took the loss, making 27 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games, D'Aoust (1g, 2a)

Home Points: 4 games, Cormier (7a)

Home Assists: 4 games, Cormier (7a)

Road Points: 2 games, D'Aoust (1g, 2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 16, Dugan (4g, 12a)

Goals: 8, Wedman, Adams-Moisan

Assists: 11, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 4, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 1, Dugan, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 1, Wedman, Chiasson, D'Aoust, Linden

Shots: 54, D'Aoust

PIM: 41, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +11, Bernard

Home Points: 8, Linden (4a, 4g)

Home Goals: 4, D'Aoust, Linden

Home Assists: 7, Cormier

Road Points: 12, Dugan (4g, 8a)

Road Goals: 3, Linden

Road Assists: 8, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 11, Parks

Wins: 4, Parks

Saves: 348, Parks

Goals against Avg: 1.44, Brochu

Save percentage: .960, Brochu

Special K's -The Komets went 0-13 on the power play last week. The team skated short-handed 19 times giving up four goals.

Next week - The Komets host Tulsa on Friday before returning to Indy on Saturday. The team returns home on Sunday for clash with the Iowa Heartlanders.

Icing the puck - The Komets lead the league in attendance with 8,036 fans per game. The team will play its first games outside the Central Division this month (Tulsa, Utah, Norfolk). The Komets are 4-0-1 when leading after two periods and 5-0-2 in one-goal games.

Upcoming Promotions

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays, December 8 -- Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Meijer Family Night Sunday, December 10 -- Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four upper arena tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game to skate with the players.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

