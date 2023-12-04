Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 7

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), collected three out of a possible six points this week in a home three-game series vs. the Newfoundland Growlers. Idaho enters the week leading the league with 31 points (15-3-0-1) and will take on the Kansas City Mavericks (15-5-0, 30pts) for three games this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Dec. 8 at Kansas City | 6:35 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Kansas City | 5:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 5-4 SOL

The Steelheads got off to a 2-0 lead just 6:33 into the game thanks to Jade Miller and Mark Rassell before the Growlers scored three unanswered to lead 3-2 after the opening 20 minutes of play. A.J. White tied the game at 3-3 just 3:32 into the third period. Idaho was assessed a penalty with just 2:49 left in regulation and the Growlers scored seven seconds into the man advantage to take a 4-3 lead. The Steelheads would get a power-play of their own with 1:47 left in regulation and would pull the goalie for a six on four advantage. Cody Haiskanen evened the score at 4-4 with 73 seconds left in the game. After neither team scored in overtime both Idaho's shooters were stopped with Newfoundland scoring twice to end the game.

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 8-3 Win

Mark Rassell gave Idaho a 1-0 lead just 2:57 into the game and then would score a power-play goal 112 seconds later. Colton Kehler dropped the gloves just 90 seconds into the game after Josh Victor delivered a hit on A.J. White. Newfoundland grabbed a pair of power-play goals in the second half of the period to tie the score at 2-2 through 20 minutes of play. Idaho scored five goals in the second period in a span of ten minutes to take a 7-2 lead; Colton Kehler 6:45, Zane Franklin 10:21, Jack Becker (SH) 12:10, Keaton Mastrodonato 13:45 and a power-play goal at 16:45. Idaho outshot Newfoundland 22-2 in the middle frame. The Growlers cut their deficit down to four 5:17 into the third period before Wade Murphy scored with 5:33 to secure the 8-3 victory. Jared Moe made 24 saves on 27 shots.

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 5-4 Loss

After Idaho fell behind 4:42 into the game Matt Register made the Teddy Bears fly with 5:50 to play in the first period. Wade Murphy scored on the power-play with just 3:27 left in the period to send Idaho into the dressing room up 2-1 after the first period. Nine seconds after a penalty kill Francesco Arcuri gave the Steelheads a two-goal lead. Newfoundland had five power-play opportunities in the middle stanza and scored three times in a span of 3:17 midway through the period to take a 4-3 lead. Keaton Mastrodonato scored a power-play goal at 6:43 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4. Issac Johnson would score his third goal of the game with just 5:50 left in regulation to hand the Growlers the lead. Despite outshooting Newfoundland 20-9 in the final 20 minutes of play Idaho would com out on the losing end.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (15-3-0-1, 31pts, .816)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (15-5-0-0, 30pts, .750)

3. Tulsa Oilers (10-6-3-0, 23pts, .605)

4. Wichita Thunder (9-11-2-0, 20pts)

5. Rapid City Rush (6-11-1-0, 13pts, .361)

6. Allen Americans (6-11-1-0, 13pts, .361)

7. Utah Grizzlies (6-10-0-0, 12pts, .375)

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

Wade Murphy is seven games shy of 200 ECHL career games

Patrick Kudla is two games shy of 250 professional games

Dawson Barteaux is nine games shy of 150 professional games

A.J. White is four goals shy of 100 as a Steelhead and 11 games shy of 500 professional games

Zane Franklin is 11 points shy of 100 career professional points

Mark Rassell is 10 games shy of 100 career professional games

Jack Becker is 12 games shy of 100 professional games

Everett Sheen is five wins shy of 150 career wins as Head Coach

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

Wade Murphy was named ECHL Player of the Month for November last Friday and played in his 300th career professional game on Saturday.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Jared Moe

On Friday night made his Idaho Central debut making 24 saves on 27 shots in an 8-3 win ... Tallied a career high 36 saves in a 5-4 loss on Saturday.

#2 Jake Murray

Has a point in four of his last seven games (1-3-4) ... Pointless in last three ... Tied for sixth amongst all league skaters in plus/minus (+12) ... Tied for first amongst rookies ... Tied for third amongst league defenders.

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, +1, 1 shot) ... Healthy scratch on Friday.

#3 Nick Canade

Has no points in his last three games after recording an assist in each of the previous three games.

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, +1, 5 shots) ... Healthy scratch on Wednesday.

#6 Wade Murphy

Second in the ECHL in points (28) ... Tied for second in goals (12) and plus/minus (+18) ... Tied for fifth in shots (73) ... Has a point in eight of his last nine games (6-8-14) ... Has a goal in five of his last eight games (6G) ... Tied for the team lead in multi-point games (9) ... Has a point in 16 of 19 games and a goal in 10 of 19 games.

Last Week: (3GP, 2-3-5, +4, 12 shots) ... Had a point in all three games ... Tallied two assists on Wednesday ... Scored a goal on Friday and a power-play goal on Saturday.

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato

Leads all ECHL rookies in goals (12) and is tied for second in points (22) ... His (12) goals are tied for second amongst all skaters while his (22) points are tied for sixth ... Tied for first in power-play points (4-6-10) ... His (4) power-play goals are tied for second amongst rookies and tied for third amongst all skaters while his (6) power-play assists are tied for third amongst rookies and tied for sixth amongst all skaters ... Has a point in nine of his last 12 games (11-5-16) and a goal in eight of his last 12 ... Has a point in 12 of 19 games and a goal in 10 of 19 games.

Last Week: (3GP, 3-0-3, -1, 15 shots) ... After not recording a point on Wednesday he scored his second multi-goal game of the season on Friday while tallying six shots ... Scored a goal on Saturday, his second power-play goal of the series while recording six shots.

#13 Francesco Arcuri

Has a goal in four of his last eight games and a point in five of his last nine games (4-2-6).

Last Week (2GP, 1-1-2, +1, 6 shots) ... Tallied his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) on Saturday after being a healthy scratch on Friday.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

Leads all skaters in the ECHL in plus/minus (+20) ... Tied for seventh in the league in assists (14) ... Has a point in back-to-back games (3A) and a point in six of his last eight games (3-5-8).

Last Week (2GP, 0-3-3, +5, 6 shots) ... Missed Wednesday night's game with an injury ... Recorded two assists on Friday for the fifth time this season while finishing +4 in a game for the second time this year ... Recorded an assist on Saturday.

#18 A.J. White

Tied for sixth in points in the ECHL (22) and tied for fourth in goals (10) ... Tied for second in power-play goals (5) while his (10) power-play points are tied for third ... Has a point in five of his last six games (4-4-8) and nine of his last 11 games (7-9-16) ... Has a point in 15 of 19 games.

Last Week (3GP, 1-1-2, 6 shots) ... Scored a goal for his second straight game on Wednesday ... Saw his point streak end at four games on Friday ... Tallied an assist on Saturday.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis

Last Week: (2GP, 0-0-0, 3 shots) ... Healthy scratch on Saturday.

#24 Seamus Donohue

Tied for fifth amongst ECHL defenders in points (15) ... Tied for seventh in the ECHL in plus/minus (+11) ... Tied for fifth amongst all skaters in power-play points (2-6-8) ... Tied for fourth amongst league defenders ... His (2) power-play goals are tied for second while his (6) assists are tied for fifth ... His (40) shots are tied for 11th amongst ECHL defensemen.

Last Week (3GP, 0-2-2, +1, 3 shots) ... Tallied two assists on Friday night ... his fifth multi-point game of the season.

#26 Jade Miller

Last Week (1GP, 1-0-1, +1, 1 shot) ... Scored a goal on Wednesday night but missed the next two games with an injury.

#27 Jack Becker

Has points in four of his last five games (3-3-6) and points in eight of last 10 games (5-6-11).

Last Week (3GP, 1-2-3, -2, 7 shots) ... Tallied an assist on Wednesday ... Scored a goal and an assist on Friday for his fourth multi-point game of the season which extended his point streak to four games.

#30 Bryan Thomson

Suffered the shootout loss on Wednesday night making 25 saves on 29 shots seeing his three game winning streak end ... Tied for first amongst ECHL rookie goalies in wins (6) and is third amongst all league goaltenders.

#34 Colton Kehler

Last Week: (3GP, 1-1-2, -1, 8 shots) ... Recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on Friday night snapping a four-game goalless drought ... it was his first fighting major of the season.

#43 Matt Register

Has points in three straight games (1-3-4) and seven of his last 10 games (2-7-9).

Last Week: (3GP, 1-3-4, 9 shots) ... Tallied an assist and a season high five shots on Wednesday ... Recorded two assists on Friday for his third multi-point game of the season ... Snapped a seven-game goalless drought on Saturday scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal.

#44 Ben Zloty

Last Week (2GP, 0-1-1, 1 shot) ... Returned to the lineup after on Friday after missing the previous three games ... Tallied an assist on Saturday.

#47 Patrick Kudla

Tied for third in the league in plus/minus (+16), tied for first amongst ECHL defenders ... Tied for fifth amongst league defenders in points (15) and tied for fifth in assists (13) ... Has points in two straight games (5A) and an assist in four of his last six games (7A) ... Has a point in six of his last 10 games (2-8-10).

Last Week (3GP, 0-5-5, +4, 6 shots) ... Tallied four assists on Friday night for the second time in his career while finishing +4 ... Recorded an assist on Saturday and tied a season high in shots (5).

#51 Dawson Barteaux

Tied for third in the league in plus/minus (+16), tied for first amongst ECHL defenders ... Has points in six of last 11 games (2-7-9).

Last Week (3GP, 0-2-2, +4, 8 shots) ... Tallied two assists on Friday for his third multi-point game of the season while finishing +4.

#61 Zane Franklin

Has a point in nine of his last 10 games (4-7-11) ... Has a goal in two of his last four games ... Has a point in 15 of last 17 games (7-12-19) ... Tied for fourth in the ECHL in power-play assists (7).

Last Week (3GP, 1-1-2, 4 shots) ... Saw a career long seven game point streak end on Wednesday night ... Scored a goal on Friday and added an assist on Saturday.

#72 Janis Svanenbergs

Last Week (2GP, 0-0-0, 2 shots)

#74 Cody Haiskanen

Has a point in three of his last six games (1-2-3).

Last Week (3GP, 1-0-1, -1, 4 shots) ... Scored the game tying goal with 73 seconds left in regulation on Wednesday snapping an eight-game goalless drought.

#92 Mark Rassell

Leads the ECHL in goals (15) and is tied for first in game winning goals (4) ... Tied for third in points (26) ... Tied for third in power-play goals (4) ... Tied for third in shots (82) ... Fourth in plus/minus (+15) ... Has a point in six of his last eight games (5-6-11) ... Tied for the team lead in multi-point games (9) ... Has a point in 15 of 19 games and a goal in 12 of 19 games.

Last Week (3GP, 3-1-4, +4, 17 shots) ... Tallied his eighth multi-point game of the season on Wednesday ... Scored his third multi-goal game of the year on Friday and fired eight shots on net for the second time ... Scored a power-play goal on Wednesday and Friday.

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored a league high 97 goals in 19 games and lead the league averaging (5.11) per game. The Steelheads set a franchise record last year scoring 290 in 72 games .... Through 19 games they had 80 also with a (15-3-0-1) record. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 10 straight games and have done so in 17 of 19 games this year. Mark Rassell leads the ECHL with 15 goals while Wade Murphy and Keaton Mastrodonato are tied for second with 12. A.J. White is tied for fourth with 10.

GOALS FOR BY PERIOD

1st Period - 24 (2nd Most in ECHL ... Goal in 13 games ... eight multi goal first periods including two goals in each first period in series vs. Newfoundland ... last eight of 11 games)

2nd Period - 44 (1st in ECHL ... Goal in 16 of last 17 games ... 13 multi goal second period ... three or more goals in five of last eight games ... four goals, five times ... Scored a period high five goals on Friday night ... were shutout on Wednesday and Saturday)

3rd Period - 28 (3rd Most in ECHL Goal in 17 games ... eight multi goal third periods ... goal in last nine of 10 games including six straight)

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho leads the league averaging 40.58 shots per game. They have tallied 40 or more shot in 11 of 19 games including four of their last five games (41.6 AVG) and seven of their last nine games. Idaho's 22 shots in the second period last Friday night tied for the most by any team in the ECHL this year in the middle frame while their two shots allowed are tied for the fewest by an opponent. Their 58 shots back on Nov. 15 in a 6-2 win over Allen are still the most by any team in the league this season with 23 of them coming in the first period, second most by any team in the first period. Keaton Mastrodonato leads all ECHL rookies with 86 shots and is second in the league while Mark Rassell is tied for third with 82 and Wade Murphy is tied for fifth with 73. Patrick Kudla and Matt Register are tied for eighth amongst ECHL defenders with 44 shots each.

SHOTS BY PERIOD

1st Period

266 SF (14.00 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Double digits in 16 of 19 games ... nine of last 11 ... 15 or more 8X ... They tallied seven shots on Saturday just the third time this year in single digits.

176 SA (9.26 AVG) - Single digits in 12 of 19 games ... including five of last seven ... After giving up just eight shots on Wednesday the Steelheads surrendered 15 on Friday and 14 on Saturday.

2nd Period

269 SF (14.16 AVG) - Most in ECHL ... Double digits in 17 of 19 games ... including 11 straight games

201 SA (11.52 AVG) ... Allowed 18 on Saturday a second period high this year

3rd Period

228 SF (12.00 AVG) - Double digits in 10 of 19 games including two of three this past week ... their 20 shots on Saturday tied a team high this year ... double digits including five of last nine games ... Their six shots on Wednesday were a team season low.

185 (9.74 AVG)

HOME COOKING

The Steelheads have the most wins on home ice this year with a 8-2-0-1 record. They have sold out in 10 of 11 games including eight straight and have scored four or more goals in 10 games outscoring their opponents 59-37 this year at the Idaho Central Arena.

SCORING FIRST

The Steelheads scored first in two of three games this past week vs. Newfoundland and their 12 first goals this season are tied for the league lead. They have posted a 10-1-0-1 record when getting on the board first this season having done so in eight of their last 11 games and in five of eight games on the road.

SURGING POWER-PLAY

Idaho went (6-for-13, 46.2%) on the power-play in the three-game series vs. Newfoundland. They are second in the ECHL (22-for-79, 27.5%) and first on the road (9-for-25, 36%). They have scored on the man advantage in five straight games (8-for-20, 40%) having scored two goals in four of those five games including in all three vs. the Growlers. They have scored in eight of their last 10 games (12-for-39, 30.8%) and nine of their last 12 games (18-for-52, 34.6%). A.J. White (5G, 5A) and Keaton Mastrodonato (4G, 6A) are the top two leading point getters while Zane Franklin leads the club with seven assists.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Steelheads are tied for third in the ECHL in road victories posting a (7-1) record away from Boise having won four straight on the road. They are outscoring their opponents 38-23.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (15) - Leads the ECHL

Assists: Wade Murphy (16) - Tied for fifth in ECHL

Points: Wade Murphy (28) - Second in the ECHL

Plus/Minus: Ty Pelton-Byce (+20) - Leads the ECHL

PIMs: Wade Murphy (35)

PPGs: A.J. White (5) - Tied for second in the ECHL

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4) - Tied for first in the ECHL

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (86) - Tied for second in the ECHL

Wins: Dylan Wells (7) - Tied for second in the ECHL

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.75)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.907)

