Thunder Weekly, December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder score against the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder score against the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita earned six points in three games this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-4 W (OT)

Saturday, December 2

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 W

Sunday, December 3

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 7

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch Party at Twin Peaks West Wichita. Watch the game or Listen.

Friday, December 8

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Saturday, December 9

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:30 p.m. with Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show, presented by Toyota. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-4-0-0

AWAY: 3-7-2-0

OVERALL: 9-11-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 4-0-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 20 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, Dickman, 12

Assists: Bates, 20

Points: Bates, 32

+/-: Roswell, +4

PIM: Masella, 51

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates got off to a great start to begin the month of December. The third-year forward from St. Norbert College has at least two points in three-straight games and at least two points in five of his last seven. Bates recorded his second-career hat trick on Saturday night at Allen, including the game-winner. He has points in six-straight (4g, 10a) and leads the league with 32 points.

200 - Jay Dickman extended his point-streak to eight games and has two points in each of his last three. He is three points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native tallied his eighth power play goal of the year on Sunday, which leads the league in that category. Dickman also leads the league with 14 power play points.

GAME WINNER - Roman Kinal was Mr. Clutch last week. He recorded the overtime game-winner on Wednesday against Tulsa and then followed that up with the go-ahead goal on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City with seven seconds left in regulation. Kinal has six points (5g, 1a) in 22 games this year.

MEECH - Michal Stinil had a season-high three assists on Wednesday night against Tulsa. He finished the week with four helpers. Stinil has 19 points (8g, 11a) in 21 games this season.

WARMING UP - Beck Warm was solid on Sunday afternoon in a 27-save effort against Rapid City. He has wins in back-to-back starts and earned his fourth victory of the season.

POWER - The Thunder power play has been fantastic this year. Over the last five games, Wichita has gone 8-for-21, good for a 38.1% clip and has goals on the power play in five-straight. Over the last seven contests, the Thunder have gone 11-for-27, which is good for a 40.7% rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for second with nine assists and fourth in power play points (11)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fifth in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (51)...Lleyton Moore is first in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for first in power play points for rookies (10)...Aaron Miller is tied for fifth for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (23.1%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.