Stingrays Weekly Report - December 4

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays are on a four-game winning streak and will hit the road for their next four contests. They are traveling to Estero on Monday for three rivalry matchups against the Florida Everblades this week.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 10-6-2-0 LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 29 vs Trois-Rivieres Lions | 6-2 W

The Stingrays started the week with a convincing win over the Lions. Patrick Harper scored twice, Josh Wilkins and Austin Magera each had two assists, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 25 shots in the victory.

Friday, December 1 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 8-5 W

The Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates by an 8-5 score on Friday night. Tyson Empey scored twice, Josh Wilkins tallied three points, and Mitchell Gibson scored a goal and made 23 saves in the victory.

Saturday, December 2 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 8-5 W

The Stingrays delivered a statement 8-5 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night. The Stingrays were down 5-1 in the second period but stormed back with seven unanswered goals to win the game. Josh Wilkins scored a hat trick, Ryan Leibold scored twice, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 31 of 36 shots in the victory.

Sunday, December 3 vs Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-2 W

The Stingrays defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions 3-2 in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday afternoon. Austin Magera scored twice, Kameron Kielly scored his first goal as a Stingray, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 32 of 34 shots in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 6 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Friday, December 8 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, December 9 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (11)

Assists: Jack Adams (16)

Points: Josh Wilkins, Jack Adams (20)

Plus/Minus: Tyson Empey (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Jackson Leppard (39)

Power Play Goals: Patrick Harper, Austin Magera (3)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (5)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.62)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.905)

RIVALRY TIME: The Stingrays next three games are against their most hated rival: the Florida Everblades. The Stingrays have faced the Everblades more times than any other opponent in the ECHL. They are 101-106-26 against the Everblades all time. The Stingrays are looking to avenge their first round playoff loss to Florida last season.

WHO'S HOT: Austin Magera has nine points in his last five games. He has scored the Stingrays' first goal in 6 of their 18 games (33%). He is second on the team in +/- (+11), fourth on the team in points (18), and tied for the team lead in power play goals (3).

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays have seven power play goals in the last four games. They have scored on 50% of their power plays since Wednesday night (7/14).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.