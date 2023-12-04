Newfoundland's Johnson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Isaac Johnson of the Newfoundland Growlers

(Newfoundland Growlers)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Isaac Johnson of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 27-Dec. 3. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Johnson scored four goals and added five assists for nine points in three games at Idaho last week.

The 24-year-old dished out four assists in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-3 loss on Friday and notched a hat trick on a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Johnson has 13 points (7g-6a) in eight games with the Growlers this season.

A native of Andover, Minnesota, Johnson has tallied 84 points (40g-44a) in 83 career games with Newfoundland while adding six points (2g-4a) in 22 career AHL games with Manitoba. He has also recorded 20 points (7g-13a) in 27 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Huntsville and Knoxville.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson posted 153 points (57g-96a) in 161 career games with Tri-City and Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League and 30 points (15g-15a) in 51 career games in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines.

On behalf of Isaac Johnson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

