ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Newfoundland's Tyler Weiss has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #239, Newfoundland at Idaho, on Dec. 2.
Weiss is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 15:43 of the first period.
Weiss will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Maine on Dec. 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
