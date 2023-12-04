Idaho's Pelton-Byce Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Idaho Steelheads forward Ty Pelton-Byce

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' forward Ty Pelton-Byce is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.

Pelton-Byce posted an even or better rating in nine of his 12 games in November, including a +4 on Nov. 22 at Rapid City and a +3 in back-to-back games on Nov. 4 against Wichita and Nov. 10 at Wheeling.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Pelton-Byce leads the ECHL with a +20 rating this season while adding 18 points (4g-14a) in 18 games.

The 26-year-old has recorded 73 points (26g-47a) in 78 career ECHL games with Idaho and Newfoundland while adding four points (2g-2a) in 25 career games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Pelton-Byce totaled 88 points (32g-56a) in 122 career collegiate games at Harvard University and the University of Wisconsin.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Ty Pelton-Byce with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Steelheads' home game.

Runner-Up: Wade Murphy, Idaho (+13).

