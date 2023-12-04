Isaac Johnson Named ECHL Player of the Week

December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that forward Isaac Johnson has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 3.

Johnson, a 24-year-old Andover, Minnesota native, racked up nine points (4G, 5A) in just three games against the Idaho Steelheads this past weekend including a hat-trick in Saturday night's 5-4 win.

Formerly under contract with the Manitoba Moose and now on a deal with the Toronto Marlies, Johnson is in his third season with Newfoundland where he has a cumulative 84 points (40G, 44A) in 83 appearances for the Growlers.

On behalf of Isaac Johnson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Growlers return to action on Friday, December 8 as they kick off a three-game series at the Mary Brown's Centre against the Maine Mariners. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.