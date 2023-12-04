Isaac Johnson Named ECHL Player of the Week
December 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that forward Isaac Johnson has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 3.
Johnson, a 24-year-old Andover, Minnesota native, racked up nine points (4G, 5A) in just three games against the Idaho Steelheads this past weekend including a hat-trick in Saturday night's 5-4 win.
Formerly under contract with the Manitoba Moose and now on a deal with the Toronto Marlies, Johnson is in his third season with Newfoundland where he has a cumulative 84 points (40G, 44A) in 83 appearances for the Growlers.
On behalf of Isaac Johnson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The Growlers return to action on Friday, December 8 as they kick off a three-game series at the Mary Brown's Centre against the Maine Mariners. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
